REMSA to administer free flu shots for homebound adults, beginning Sept. 28 (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Beginning Sept. 28, REMSA will administer free flu shots on a first-scheduled, first-served basis to Washoe County adult citizens that are homebound, meaning they have an illness or injury that restricts their ability to leave their place of residence. Flu shots will be administered at home. Participants 65 years and older are eligible to receive the high dose vaccination which has limited availability.

REMSA-qualified registered nurses and paramedics will administer the flu shots. Additional health and safety measures will be in place in response to COVID-19. Healthcare providers will wear personal protective equipment including a gown, N95 respirator, gloves and eye protection. Additionally, all REMSA employees are screened daily with temperature and wellness checks.

Additional homebound flu shot eligibility criteria includes:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Has not received a 2020/21 flu season vaccine

Free of current acute illness (i.e., fever, vomiting, etc.)

Does not have suspected interaction or contraindication with the standard injectable flu vaccine

Residents must reside within REMSA’s main service area of Reno-Sparks and/or Washoe County. Appointments can be scheduled now by calling 775-353-0807.

As flu season approaches, health experts are warning that it is possible to get both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, both of which target the respiratory system. For both the flu and COVID-19, the elderly and those with underlying conditions are more susceptible. The more people who get a flu vaccine, the more protected these vulnerable populations will be.

