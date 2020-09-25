fbpx
Home > Sponsored > REMSA to administer free flu shots for homebound adults, beginning Sept. 28 (sponsored)
Sponsored

REMSA to administer free flu shots for homebound adults, beginning Sept. 28 (sponsored)

By KPS3
By KPS3

SPONSORED POST

Beginning Sept. 28, REMSA will administer free flu shots on a first-scheduled, first-served basis to Washoe County adult citizens that are homebound, meaning they have an illness or injury that restricts their ability to leave their place of residence. Flu shots will be administered at home. Participants 65 years and older are eligible to receive the high dose vaccination which has limited availability.  

REMSA-qualified registered nurses and paramedics will administer the flu shots. Additional health and safety measures will be in place in response to COVID-19. Healthcare providers will wear personal protective equipment including a gown, N95 respirator, gloves and eye protection. Additionally, all REMSA employees are screened daily with temperature and wellness checks. 

Additional homebound flu shot eligibility criteria includes: 

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Has not received a 2020/21 flu season vaccine
  • Free of current acute illness (i.e., fever, vomiting, etc.)
  • Does not have suspected interaction or contraindication with the standard injectable flu vaccine 

Residents must reside within REMSA’s main service area of Reno-Sparks and/or Washoe County. Appointments can be scheduled now by calling 775-353-0807. 

As flu season approaches, health experts are warning that it is possible to get both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, both of which target the respiratory system. For both the flu and COVID-19, the elderly and those with underlying conditions are more susceptible. The more people who get a flu vaccine, the more protected these vulnerable populations will be.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3

KPS3 is a digital-first agency with roots in the written word, delivering purposeful marketing, branding and public relations focused on moving companies toward universal growth. KPS3 knows that opportunity can be found through data. We help companies act on that data to connect brand-centric creative with quantifiable insights, driving bottom line results. KPS3 brings insights to life. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

Related

Reno council approves phase 2 of coronavirus relief...

COVID-19: Cases on the rise after Labor Day...

School board appoints temporary trustee, discusses COVID-19 and...

Nevada mulls data reporting as rapid tests grow...

Sparks Fire faces complaints for COVID-19 handling after...

CARES Act grants available for small business, women-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend