REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters and Scott Norman (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters to director of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, and Scott Norman to director of Clinical Standards and Practices.

Walters joined the organization in 2012 and has served in various capacities, including providing patient care, instructing emergency medical services (EMS) students and facilitating orientation and training for new employees. She has worked on programs related to Veterans Affairs, and the grants administered through REMSA Health’s outreach programs. Her team maintains a 100% first-pass rate for the paramedic National Registry exam, which is 30% higher than the current national average. Walters received recognition as a Nevada Women’s Fund 2023 Woman of Achievement and an American Ambulance Association’s 2023 EMSNext honoree.

Since joining REMSA Health in 2012, Norman has held a variety of operational and clinical roles. He has helped usher in a level of medical professionalism, training, and transparency that is at the heart of the care REMSA Health provides. He leads an interdisciplinary group that reviews and recommends protocols, celebrates clinical success, and reinforces consistent training across all medical divisions. Norman holds an associate’s degree in arts from American River College and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from California State University, Sacramento.

“Jenny and Scott hold distinctly different, yet complementary roles that are essential to the mission and sustainability of the organization,” said Adam Heinz, chief operating office, REMSA Health. “Education and clinical aptitude go hand-in-hand, not only when an EMS professional is learning and training, but throughout their entire career. Jenny and Scott individually, and as colleagues, ensure REMSA Health is exceeding expectations for health education and clinical standards.”

