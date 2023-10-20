81.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters and Scott Norman (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters to director of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education and Scott Norman to director of Clinical Standards and Practices. Photo courtesy: REMSA Health. Used with permission.

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Jenny Walters to director of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, and Scott Norman to director of Clinical Standards and Practices.

Walters joined the organization in 2012 and has served in various capacities, including providing patient care, instructing emergency medical services (EMS) students and facilitating orientation and training for new employees. She has worked on programs related to Veterans Affairs, and the grants administered through REMSA Health’s outreach programs. Her team maintains a 100% first-pass rate for the paramedic National Registry exam, which is 30% higher than the current national average. Walters received recognition as a Nevada Women’s Fund 2023 Woman of Achievement and an American Ambulance Association’s 2023 EMSNext honoree.

Since joining REMSA Health in 2012, Norman has held a variety of operational and clinical roles. He has helped usher in a level of medical professionalism, training, and transparency that is at the heart of the care REMSA Health provides. He leads an interdisciplinary group that reviews and recommends protocols, celebrates clinical success, and reinforces consistent training across all medical divisions. Norman holds an associate’s degree in arts from American River College and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from California State University, Sacramento.

“Jenny and Scott hold distinctly different, yet complementary roles that are essential to the mission and sustainability of the organization,” said Adam Heinz, chief operating office, REMSA Health. “Education and clinical aptitude go hand-in-hand, not only when an EMS professional is learning and training, but throughout their entire career. Jenny and Scott individually, and as colleagues, ensure REMSA Health is exceeding expectations for health education and clinical standards.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Police shooting ruled justified despite inconsistent evidence, officer statements

Courts & Crime
Reports on the 2022 police shooting of Jacori Shaw are mired in inconsistencies, and Shaw’s death may leave many questions unanswered in another local death—the homicide of Anna Marie Scott.

Parallel primary, caucus will demand ‘aggressive’ outreach to combat confusion, Aguilar says

Government
Next year will present unprecedented challenges for state and county election officials as they seek to promote the presidential preference primary.

Trick-Or-Treat Transport hosted by REMSA Health (sponsored)

Sponsored
REMSA Health will transport a child with complex medical needs so they have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on Halloween – those interested must complete the nomination form by Monday, Oct. 23.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Italian steakhouse opens at J Resort

Food & Drink
The fine dining option at J Resort is the J Paul Italian Steakhouse, a steakhouse offering a bit of extra flair and a surprisingly robust menu.

Reno City Council approves downtown ‘micro-mobility’ network 

Business
Reno City Council members on Wednesday approved the expansion of the “micro-mobility network”  in downtown Reno.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC