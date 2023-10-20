Trick-Or-Treat Transport hosted by REMSA Health (sponsored)

REMSA Health will transport a child with complex medical needs so they have the opportunity to trick-or-treat – those interested must complete the nomination form by Monday, Oct. 23.

This Halloween, REMSA Health is offering a special opportunity for a child with complex medical needs in our community to participate in a Trick-or-Treat Transport. REMSA Health will facilitate a paramedic crew and transportation for a child Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

A REMSA Health ambulance will pick up the child that has been selected along with their family at their current residence or care facility. Then, the crew will escort the child around their neighborhood or a pre-selected neighborhood. The paramedics will transport the child (on a stretcher) so they have the opportunity to trick-or-treat and experience the Halloween festivities.

Families interested in participating in this event are encouraged to complete the online nomination form. The nomination deadline is Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

The participation guidelines include:

The transport will take place on Halloween, between 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Transport participants and parents or legal guardians must reside in REMSA Health’s primary service areas of Reno-Sparks-Washoe County.

Children in a hospital or other medical facility are eligible. REMSA Health will coordinate with the facility, if necessary.

The child should be between the ages of 5 and 15 years old.

Participants and friends/family should be willing to share their experience with media partners and on REMSA Health’s social media, and sign a protected health information and photo release form.

REMSA Health retains the sole right to make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation.

The participant will be randomly selected and finalized based on medical appropriateness.

