REMSA Health announces the promotion of Arielle Romo to manager of the Regional Emergency Communications Center (sponsored)

REMSA Health is pleased to announce the promotion of Arielle Romo to manager of its Regional Emergency Communications Center.

“I am excited for Arielle to expand her leadership role within the dispatch center,” said Shannon Popovich, JD, director of the Communications Center. “Her experience, qualifications, and dedication to the dispatch profession will allow for enhanced training programs and growth opportunities within the division.”

In her new role, Romo leads the Communications Center’s day-to-day operations, which manages approximately 250,000 calls a year. Romo brings more than two decades of emergency medical services (EMS) and dispatch experience to this position. She began her work in EMS as a wheelchair transport employee and worked at REMSA Health as an advanced emergency medical technician, a medical dispatcher and a paramedic. Before returning to REMSA Health, Romo worked as a dispatch supervisor at Oregon State University (OSU) where she was involved in a project to transfer the control of OSU’s dispatch center from the Oregon State Police to the OSU Police Department. During the project, she played an active role in developing policies, procedures, and training programs. Romo holds an associate degree in fire science from Truckee Meadows Community College.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.