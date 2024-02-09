REMSA Health announces new leadership duo for the Regional Emergency Communications Center (sponsored)

REMSA Health is pleased to announce the appointment of two leaders in its Regional Emergency Communications Center: Shannon Popovich, director of the Communications Center, and Kendra Davis, manager of the Communications Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shannon and Kendra to the REMSA Health leadership team in our internationally accredited Communications Center,” said Adam Heinz, chief operating officer, REMSA Health. “Both have proven accomplishments in leading medical dispatch teams and will effectively collaborate alongside our region’s public safety agencies. Their leadership will benefit the entire community.”

Popvoich provides oversight, guidance, and vision to the Communications Center in her new role, bringing more than 25 years of experience in emergency medical services. Before joining REMSA Health, she served as the public safety dispatch administrator at the City of Santa Monica’s Office of Emergency Management where she oversaw all communications functions to ensure seamless coordination in emergency response situations. Popovich began her EMS career as an emergency medical technician (EMT) with American Medical Response in the greater Los Angeles area. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Abraham Lincoln University.

In her role as manager, Davis leads the Communications Center’s day-to-day operations, overseeing 42 employees including medical/fire dispatchers, transfer coordinators, registered nurses and air communications specialists who manage approximately 250,000 calls a year. She brings more than 20 years of experience in managing 9-1-1 communications to her leadership position. Davis first joined the organization in 1996 and then relocated to California where she held a variety of healthcare provider roles including advanced emergency medical technician, paramedic and medical dispatch specialist.

