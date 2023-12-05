REMSA Health offers an emergency medical technician course to Washoe County high school seniors (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces the launch of its high school emergency medical technician (EMT) course. This course is designed to help high school seniors begin a rewarding career in the dynamic emergency medical services field.

To be eligible for the course, students must be at least 18 years old by the last day of the course, which is Aug. 10, 2024, and have reliable transportation. Those interested in participating must complete the registration form online by Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2023, to be added to the list of potential candidates.

REMSA Health educators will select participants based on application, transcripts, and an interview. Classes will be held from 3:30-7 p.m., Mondays and Fridays from Jan. 8 to Aug. 10, 2024. The EMT course curriculum will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the role and its responsibilities by covering topics such as patient assessment, basic life support interventions, and effective communication.

It is an entry-level course that will equip students with the foundational knowledge needed to begin a rewarding career in the emergency medical profession. Students will gain medical skills that will prepare them to effectively assess patients’ vital signs, care for trauma wounds, perform CPR, administer medications, and more.

“We are excited to announce this new offering for high school seniors across Washoe County,” said Jenny Walters, director of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, REMSA Health. “This EMT course is a perfect gateway into various medical professions including nurses, doctors, or physical therapists. It not only prepares students for a career in emergency medical services but also instills a sense of responsibility and compassion for the well-being of others.”

Upon completing the high school EMT course and passing the National Registry exams, participants who meet all other employment requirements will be eligible to work in Nevada as an EMT. For more information and to add your name to the interest list, please visit the course page online or contact Heather Spencer, education coordinator, REMSA Health, at [email protected] or 775-353-0704.

