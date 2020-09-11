fbpx
PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss Reno news with Bob Conrad (sponsored)

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

On today’s show we have a bumper crop of Trump’s lies exposed, while sexual assault has now been added to official White House duties, The COVID bill goes nowhere, and locally, we welcome Bob Conrad from This Is Reno to talk local issues, resignations, and the state of journalism. And of course, we never forget our recurring segment: F- that Guy!

