PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss Reno news with Bob Conrad (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

On today’s show we have a bumper crop of Trump’s lies exposed, while sexual assault has now been added to official White House duties, The COVID bill goes nowhere, and locally, we welcome Bob Conrad from This Is Reno to talk local issues, resignations, and the state of journalism. And of course, we never forget our recurring segment: F- that Guy!

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.