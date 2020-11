SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

Welcome to the Kings of Reno special pre-election show. This week, Ed and Dave welcome Connie Wray back preview the election, talk about predictions and offer our final “F” that guy before the most important election in our lifetimes.

