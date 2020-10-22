fbpx
Home > Sponsored > PODCAST: Kings of Reno with guest host Henry Sotelo (sponsored)
Sponsored

PODCAST: Kings of Reno with guest host Henry Sotelo (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Ed Lyngar and Henry Sotelo
Ed Lyngar and Henry Sotelo

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

Kings of Reno welcomes our first guest host, Henry Sotelo. Ed sits down with Henry to discuss Trump fatigue, the state of the race, early returns in Nevada, and the unyielding fear Dems can’t shake from 2016. In the second half, Ed talks about his voting pics, and Henry gives an impassioned explosion of the state of the courts in Reno.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

PODCAST: Kings of Reno welcome community activist Connie...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss Reno news with...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno welcome Sarah Mahler of...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk politics with Councilman...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk to Dr. Angie...

PODCAST: Kings of Reno discuss disorder in Douglas...

Share via
Send this to a friend