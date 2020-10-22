PODCAST: Kings of Reno with guest host Henry Sotelo (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

Kings of Reno welcomes our first guest host, Henry Sotelo. Ed sits down with Henry to discuss Trump fatigue, the state of the race, early returns in Nevada, and the unyielding fear Dems can’t shake from 2016. In the second half, Ed talks about his voting pics, and Henry gives an impassioned explosion of the state of the courts in Reno.

