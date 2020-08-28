fbpx
PODCAST: Kings of Reno talk politics with Councilman Devon T. Reese (sponsored)

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

Ed and Dave host special guest City Councilman At Large, Devon T. Reese, for a very provocative discussion about national politics, campaign finance, scandals, the Republican National Convention, the Hatch Act, and much, much more. Devon may be too much of a gentleman to cast aspersions, but Dave & Ed, the Kings of Reno, are certainly not. Don’t miss the wildly popular “FTG” segment. It’s as zesty and hilarious as ever. Adult language not suitable for kids. Also, sensitive Republicans may wish to steer clear.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

