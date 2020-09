SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

This week, Ed and Dave welcome Northern Nevada’s favorite radio personality and community activist, Connie Wray to discuss the death of the notorious RBG, the toll of COVID-19, Connie’s life in radio, and a freewheeling discussion of our shared depression at the state of the country.

