PODCAST: Kings of Reno welcome Sarah Mahler of Washoe Dems (sponsored)

For this week, Dave and Ed welcome Washoe Dems Chair Sarah Mahler to discuss national issues, like Trump’s appearance in Kenosha, the growing violence of the alt right and how Biden has stepped up his game. We also cover Nevada’s bluing politics, the local races and the attack on voting. Learn where to vote and about local candidates at washoedems.org/.

