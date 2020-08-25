RTC plans regional connection between Reno-Sparks and Tahoe next year

Public transit may soon be an option for people traveling from the Reno-Sparks area to Incline Village and Sand Harbor thanks to a pilot project being developed by the Regional Transportation Commission. The service is proposed to begin during the summer months next year.

The plans for the future regional service would allow people to book a trip on RTC FlexRIDE 24 hours in advance using an app. FlexRIDE was introduced in November 2019 and currently operates in Sparks and the North Valleys, with Spanish Springs and the Somersett/Verdi areas beginning this fall.

In addition to improving access, project partners hope that the service will cut down on traffic and parking issues often encountered along Highway 28 during the summer months.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART), and the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) are working with RTC on the project, and transportation connections to TART and TTD service will be included in the final plan.