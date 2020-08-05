fbpx
Home > Sponsored > PODCAST: Kings of Reno with special guest, attorney Henry Sotelo (sponsored)
Sponsored

PODCAST: Kings of Reno with special guest, attorney Henry Sotelo (sponsored)

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno

SPONSORED POST

Adult Language Alert: This podcast contains explicit language.

Dave and Ed are at it again, tearing into the disastrous trump administration with little restraint. They also begin to explore the possibilities of life-after-trump if the worst president in our lifetimes is defeated in November. Can we ever forgive and get back to “normal?” Perhaps. Perhaps not.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” interview Wendy Stolyarov and...

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” discuss impeachment proceedings

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” go below the belt...

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” Talk Mass Shootings

PODCAST: “Kings of Reno” Talk Racism

PODCAST: ‘Kings of Reno’ Discuss SCOTUS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend