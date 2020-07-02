fbpx
Home > Featured > Some two-way traffic on Virginia Street to reopen July 2
Some two-way traffic on Virginia Street to reopen July 2

By ThisIsReno
A new Midtown roundabout on Virginia Street.
A new Midtown roundabout on Virginia Street. Image: RTC

Midtown roadwork is substantially complete on Virginia Street from Plumb Lane to Center Street/Mary Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission, allowing two-way traffic to resume later today, July 2.

Road work within the Midtown corridor is estimated to be about three months ahead of schedule after being fast-tracked during business closures due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The northern section of the project, on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to Center/Mary Street remains open only to southbound traffic. The new roundabout at Center Street/Mary Street is open to traffic, but drivers will not be able to go north on Virginia Street from the roundabout.

The RTC encourages drivers to reacquaint themselves with the rules of roundabouts by viewing the video, “How to Safely Drive Through a Roundabout,” produced by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

In addition to motorist access, RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line and UNR-Midtown Direct will resume regular northbound and southbound routes July 3. RTC’s Route 1 northbound service will detour at Center Street until the Midtown project is substantially complete in mid-August. Check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com

The RTC plans to reopen the entire Midtown segment of the Virginia Street Project, up to Liberty Street, back to two-way traffic in mid-August.

