Night roadwork to start next week on Sparks Boulevard

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County on Tuesday announced plans to intermittently close lanes on Sparks Boulevard between Greg Street and Baring Boulevard starting Aug. 3.

Roadwork is expected to take approximately two months. Motorists can expect minor lane and shoulder closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., although Sparks Boulevard will remain open to two-way traffic.

Crews will be doing exploratory work under the roadway in preparation for potential future street widening, which RTC says is expected to improve safety and mobility on the street.

Exploratory work includes performing on-site soil sampling, pavement sampling, and surveying topography.

As funding is identified, RTC plans to widen Sparks Boulevard. The planned project, which has no identified timeline, also includes bicycle and pedestrian improvements.