fbpx
Home > News > Some Washoe County Library pickup windows open
News

Some Washoe County Library pickup windows open

By Carla O'Day
By Carla O'Day
Image by ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

The Washoe County Library System has started offering grab-and-go, or drive-up, hold services at several branches.

Patrons will be able to place holds online from home and pick them up. Once a hold is placed, the patron must wait to be notified that materials are available before going to the library.

The following branches’ drive-up windows will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days:

  • Northwest Library, 2325 Robb Drive, Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • South Valleys Library, 15650-A Wedge Pkwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Hwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave., Mondays through Fridays

The Downtown, Sierra View, North Valleys and Sparks branches, which don’t have drive-up windows, are scheduled to start offering limited in-person services on July 6.

Book drops remain open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations except the Duncan/Traner, Verdi, and Senior Center branches. Returned items are quarantined for 72 hours.

Washoe County residents who don’t already have library cards are able to access digital collections and online resources by obtaining a digital library card. Access is free and will allow first-time users to access library materials from home.

Branches have been closed since March 15 to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Carla O'Day

Carla has an undergraduate degree in journalism and more than 10 years experience as a daily newspaper reporter. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., moved to the Reno area in 2002 and wrote for the Reno Gazette-Journal for 8 years, covering a variety of topics. Prior to that, she covered local government in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Related

Washoe County Library System announces phased reopening plans...

Washoe library system rolls out new digital cards...

Downtown Reno Library to be Closed Next Week...

Washoe Library Branches Launch Summer Reading Program this...

Downtown Library Closed this Weekend for Remodeling

Presentation on Urban Coytoes Planned Tuesday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* This Is Reno only publishes comments by those who include real first and last names. Anonymous comments and comments using fake names will not be published. By using this form, you agree to abide by our commenting policy found linked at the bottom of this page, and you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

Share via
Send this to a friend