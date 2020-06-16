Some Washoe County Library pickup windows open

The Washoe County Library System has started offering grab-and-go, or drive-up, hold services at several branches.

Patrons will be able to place holds online from home and pick them up. Once a hold is placed, the patron must wait to be notified that materials are available before going to the library.

The following branches’ drive-up windows will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on designated days:

Northwest Library, 2325 Robb Drive, Tuesdays and Thursdays

South Valleys Library, 15650-A Wedge Pkwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Hwy., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Ave., Mondays through Fridays

The Downtown, Sierra View, North Valleys and Sparks branches, which don’t have drive-up windows, are scheduled to start offering limited in-person services on July 6.

Book drops remain open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all locations except the Duncan/Traner, Verdi, and Senior Center branches. Returned items are quarantined for 72 hours.

Washoe County residents who don’t already have library cards are able to access digital collections and online resources by obtaining a digital library card. Access is free and will allow first-time users to access library materials from home.

Branches have been closed since March 15 to halt the spread of COVID-19.