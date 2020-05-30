National Automobile Museum re-opens to the public (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The National Automobile Museum has announced its

re-opening, and guests will enjoy the new improvements.

The National Automobile Museum officially opens its doors to the public this Monday, June 1, 2020. This announcement comes in the wake of the Phase 2 re-opening roll-out from Nevada Governor Sisolak.

The Museum closed its doors nearly 65 days ago, losing immediate revenue from admissions and memberships. However, the staff of the Museum said they responded quickly to the closure by implementing some much-needed museum repair and upgrades that would have otherwise been planned for slower days. The goal was to provide a better experience to guests as the Museum re-opens leading into the summer months.

As part of the closure, the Museum has upgraded its museum store by navigating to a virtual online format enabling a more comfortable purchasing experience of store merchandise for customers from their homes. Although the staff was working on varied hours, they rolled up their sleeves and dedicated these past 8-9 weeks to moving automobiles, organizing, cleaning, painting, hanging new signage, upgrading the security system throughout the Museum, painted floors, and focused on drywall repair and electrical work.

Through the reorganizing process, the legendary Museum has pulled out old relics of the properties’ iconic past now prominently displayed throughout the lobby. Some of these items include a mascot costume created by the Disney Imagineer Team and a sizeable wooden map that previously hung behind Bill Harrah’s desk.

As the Museum looks toward re-opening, they have modified some of the landscape to introduce a Ford Model T exhibit in the new Changing Exhibits Gallery and rearranged the Challenger Learning Center in time to celebrate the latest Space X launch.

With the help of local nurseries, volunteers gathered this past Thursday to focus on property clean-up in the landscaping areas of the parking lot and parking lot entrance.

Buddy Frank, the Interim Director, stated they had made a significant number of changes to ensure guests have a safe and secure experience and encourage individuals and families of all ages to please visit and support the Museum in the coming weeks.

“We will be limiting total occupancy in the Museum at any one time. In 85,000+ square feet of exhibits, that’s true social distancing. We’re also going touchless. The Admissions Desk and Museum Store counters will feature Plexiglas partitions to protect you and our team members,” he said.

“We’ve turned off our driving simulators, eliminated the photo car, closed the kid’s coloring station, and shut down the Theater. While those were popular attractions; all of our 220 cars are still on display and looking better than ever in a new and safer “hands-free” environment. We will require visitors to wear masks, and hopefully, that will not be too unpopular with most. We’ll have logo’ ed versions available, as well as generics, for sale,” said Frank.

For more information about the National Automobile Museum, visit automuseum.org.

About The National Automobile Museum (The Harrah Collection)

One of America’s Top 10 Automobile Museums, the National Automobile Museum showcases more than 200 remarkable automobiles. It features theatre presentations and audio tours in English and Spanish through 100,000 square-feet of galleries, exhibits and vibrant street scenes and accompanying artifacts that bring displays to life. The museum is a dynamic and popular venue for special events as intimate as 60 and as large as 1,200 guests. For more information, visit www.automuseum.org.

Hours of Operation

Mon. – Sat.: 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sun.: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets

Adults $12

Seniors $10 (62 and older)

Junior $6 (6 to 18 years old)

Children Free (5 and younger)

Members Free

