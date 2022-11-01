Photos: Auto museum’s trunk or treat draws families

The National Automobile Museum on Monday was decked out with skeletons and ghosts for a “Trunk or Treat CARnival.” Children and parents in costume wandered the “streets” to visit candy stations and enjoy games and live entertainment.
Here are a few photos from the event.
Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
