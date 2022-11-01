Home > Events > Photos: Auto museum’s trunk or treat draws families
Photos: Auto museum’s trunk or treat draws families

By Ty O'Neil
The Trunk or Treat CARnival at the National Automobile Museum Oct. 31, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

The National Automobile Museum on Monday was decked out with skeletons and ghosts for a “Trunk or Treat CARnival.” Children and parents in costume wandered the “streets” to visit candy stations and enjoy games and live entertainment. 

Here are a few photos from the event.

