National Automobile Museum hosts live book signing (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Four distinguished authors with local ties will be autographing their books at the National Automobile Museum in Reno on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. With the gift giving season rapidly approaching, this is a great opportunity to pick up a personalized gift for friends or family.

Entry into the Museum lobby is free of charge, and so are the autographs if you bring your own book. Books will be available for sale in the Museum Store, and anyone who purchases a book will receive a discounted $8 admission to the Museum (Regular admission is $12 for Adults and $10 for Seniors).

The four local authors attending the book signing.

Don’t miss this great gathering of some of our best authors:

Bill Brown – Bill is a well-known, retired Reno television anchor. Now he’s a novelist and filmmaker. He’ll be signing his new horror novels featuring Nevada themes including “Blood Mountain;” “The Alien;” (and fresh off the press) “The Beast.”

Brian Crane – Brian Crane was once an art director at a Reno advertising agency before he started drawing cartoons. Today, he is a national favorite with readers around the country for his “Pickles” syndicated series. Who doesn’t love the daily adventures of Earl and Opal Pickles, a couple married 50 years?

Keith Hirshland – Keith grew up in the media as his mom and dad (Ginger and Lee) started local Channel Two, KTVN. He later won an Emmy there for his on-air work. Keith went on to be a top producer for the Golf Channel. That’s actually the subject of his first non-fiction work: “Cover Me Boys.” He then ventured into the world of mystery novels with “Big Files” and “The Flower Girl Murder.” His latest work, “Murphy, Murphy” has won five-star reviews and was recently awarded a “Book of the Year” designation.

Ellen Hopkins – Ellen is a local novelist who has published several New York Times bestselling books that are popular among the teenage and young adult audiences. But her adult novels are also acclaimed. In 2015, she released “Love Lies Beneath,” about a woman who falls in love with a sociopath, and “Traffick,” a sequel to her bestseller “Tricks.” “People Kill People” was released in September 2018. She was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame in 2015.

More information at automuseum.org

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.