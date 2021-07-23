Join the “Stars and Stripes” party at National Auto Museum (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

War Correspondent Re-Enactor, Video of “World’s Most Dangerous Paper Route”

A small newspaper written and produced by a few Union soldiers during the Civil War is now a journalistic tradition spanning 160 years. “The Stars and Stripes” is celebrating its birthday with a national tour, and one of the stops will be at the National Auto Museum on Lake Street July 29.

Included in the afternoon event will be a portrayal of famous WWII war correspondent Ernie Pyle by local actor Doug Mishler. Videos will be shown of “The Most Dangerous Paper Route in the World,” the story of Stars and Stripes, and a virtual tour of the S&S Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri.

“This should be a great event for veterans who remember ‘Stars and Stripes,’ and those who want to recall a few of the glory days of newspapering,” said local coordinator and former S&S staff writer Fred Hinners.

Doug Mishler re-enacts beloved WWII correspondent Ernie Pyle at “Stars and Stripes” 160th birthday party at National Auto Museum

“We are honored to have a former European ‘Stars and Stripes’ editor, Brian Brooks, emcee the event. Brooks edited the newspaper from 1997 to 1999 and is an associate dean emeritus of the Missouri School of Journalism.”

The event will feature “Stripes” newspaper displays and information on the Stripes Museum and Library’s outreach efforts.

Hinners said the birthday event is free to the public, except for the $10 admission charge for the auto museum, and includes refreshments and access to the auto exhibits. There will be a social hour beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the Pyle portrayal by Mishler at 3 p.m. and the “Stripes” presentation.

No reservations are necessary, but the size of the group will be limited to the capacity of the museum’s theater, about 150 seats. Tickets may be purchased online at the National Auto Museum website or at the door.

“We think the auto museum will be a great venue for us,” Hinners said. “It will be an afternoon of beautifully restored antique cars, a portrayal of a revered war correspondent, and a reminder of the days of hot type and rumbling huge presses.”

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Want to promote your business, event or issue? Consider a sponsored post.