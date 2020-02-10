City, transportation officials vie for top spot at RTC (updated)

Two City of Reno officials are in the running to be the next executive director of the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission. They are up against three other transportation officials, including interim Executive Director Amy Cummings.

The City’s Assistant City Manager Bill Thomas and Public Works Director John Flansberg are two of five candidates.

“Prior to joining the City of Reno in 2005, I was the lead staff person for the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission…” Flansberg said. “As the Director of Public Works for the past 10 years, I have had extensive experience in human resources, fiscal planning, development of complex agreements, negotiation of contracts, and executive of City Council priorities.”

Thomas also cited his city government experience for the RTC position.

Left to right: Amy Cummings, Bill Thomas, Abul Hassan and John Flansberg. Not pictured: Carl Hasty.

“I am recognized throughout the community as a manager who is able to attain agreement among stakeholder groups with extremely diverse populations,” he said.

Also in the running are Amy Cummings, interim RTC executive director, who has been with RTC since 2010, former Hawaii DMV administrator Abul Hassan, and the district manager for the Tahoe Transportation District, Carl Hasty.

“I have assisted with the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for all RTC staff, developing agency-wide goals, budgeting, updating the Program of Projects, advancing RTC legislative priorities at state and national levels, and revising procurement policies and procedures,” Cummings said.

Hassan was the director of public transportation in Achorage, Alaska and later an administrator with the DMV in Oahu, Hawaii. He is currently general manager of transportation company Keolis.

“Most of my working career has been in the jurisdictionally and politically challenging environment of Lake Tahoe,” said Hasty. “At Tahoe accomplishing any regional objectives often requires navigating and coalescing support from two states or their agents, five counties in two states, one municipality … the federal government, local special districts, the private sector, and the residents.”

RTC is holding a meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m., at the Washoe County Commission chambers to consider the candidates. The previous director, Lee Gibson, retired late last year.

The agenda and resumes are available here: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/02-13-20-Full-Agenda-Packet.pdf

UPDATE: This story was updated to include additional information about each candidate as well as link to the agenda and resumes.