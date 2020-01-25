REVIEW: “Murder on the Orient Express” at Reno Little Theater

Story by Kylie Masznicz | Images by Bob Conrad

When you’re putting on a production as famous as Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” there’s a high level of expectation to be met. Reno Little Theater exceeded them all.

The casting was careful and effective. It almost didn’t feel like I was watching a production, but rather a real event. The accents greatly helped with this. I believed every character on stage. One actress, Deanna Podstawa, was even able to switch between an American and Hungarian accent effortlessly.

Another aspect that gave the show a touch of reality was the events taking place in the background. Audience members should take note of how the characters interact when they aren’t center stage… it may reveal some clues!

The intricate set design and stage placement allowed for the actors to truly own the production, and effects, like smoke, helped bring the stage to life. There are some flashing lights, loud noises, and prop guns, so be wary of this and view at your own discretion.

The play I saw at Reno Little Theater was at a quality I would expect to pay triple the price to see. This production is a gem in the Reno theater scene. This is seriously not one you’ll want to miss.

The Details

Web: http://renolittletheater.org/

Written by: Agatha Christie

Adapted for the stage by: Ken Ludwig

Directed by: Melissa Taylor

Evening Show Dates: 1/24, 1/25 (PWYC), 1/30 (tt), 1/31, 2/1, 2/6 (tt), 2/7, 2/8, 2/13 (tt), 2/14, 2/14 @ 7:30 PM

Matinee Show Dates: 1/26, 2/2*, 2/9, 2/16 @ 2:00 PM

PWYC: Pay What You Can performance

(tt): Thirsty Thursday – FREE house drink with ticket purchase and premium drinks 50% off

*: Post-show Talk-back

Tickets

Adult $25

Senior/Military: $20

Students: $15

Cast