Theater

REVIEW: “Murder on the Orient Express” at Reno Little Theater

By Kylie Masznicz
Story by Kylie Masznicz | Images by Bob Conrad

When you’re putting on a production as famous as Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” there’s a high level of expectation to be met. Reno Little Theater exceeded them all.

The casting was careful and effective. It almost didn’t feel like I was watching a production, but rather a real event. The accents greatly helped with this. I believed every character on stage. One actress, Deanna Podstawa, was even able to switch between an American and Hungarian accent effortlessly.

Another aspect that gave the show a touch of reality was the events taking place in the background. Audience members should take note of how the characters interact when they aren’t center stage… it may reveal some clues!

The intricate set design and stage placement allowed for the actors to truly own the production, and effects, like smoke, helped bring the stage to life. There are some flashing lights, loud noises, and prop guns, so be wary of this and view at your own discretion.

The play I saw at Reno Little Theater was at a quality I would expect to pay triple the price to see. This production is a gem in the Reno theater scene. This is seriously not one you’ll want to miss.

The Details

Evening Show Dates: 1/24, 1/25 (PWYC), 1/30 (tt), 1/31, 2/1, 2/6 (tt), 2/7, 2/8, 2/13 (tt), 2/14, 2/14 @ 7:30 PM
Matinee Show Dates: 1/26, 2/2*, 2/9, 2/16 @ 2:00 PM

  • PWYC: Pay What You Can performance
  • (tt): Thirsty Thursday – FREE house drink with ticket purchase and premium drinks 50% off
  • *: Post-show Talk-back

Tickets

  • Adult $25
  • Senior/Military: $20
  • Students: $15

Cast

  • Brian Ault as Hector MacQueen
  • Libby Bakke as Greta Ohlsson
  • Moira Bengochea as Helen Hubbard
  • Madeline Bennett as Mary Debenham
  • Jeff Chamberlin as Monsieur Bouc
  • Luis Galvez as Head Waiter
  • Scott Hernandez as Hercule Poirot
  • Bryce Keil as Samuel Ratchett
  • Evonne Kezios as Princess Dragomiroff
  • Deanna Podstawa as Countess Andrenyi
  • Scott Sarni as Michael the Conductor
  • Caulder Tempel as Colonel Arbuthnot
Kylie Masznicz

Kylie Masznicz is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying English with a concentration in writing and minoring in Communication Studies. She writes culture pieces for ThisIsReno, but her work has also been featured on Broadway Baby and Brushfire Literature & Arts Journal. Her goal is to one day write a novel. She enjoys art of all forms, but chooses to express her own creativity through writing, music, and nail art. She also collects Christmas sweaters and has enough to wear one everyday from Thanksgiving to New Years.

