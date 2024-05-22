REMSA Health’s EMS Week Awards honor vital contributions of EMS professionals (sponsored)

Held during the 50th Annual National EMS Week, EMS professionals are recognized for their achievements in serving their communities.

REMSA Health celebrated top-performing employees during its Annual EMS Week Awards on May 21, 2024 as part of the 50th Annual National EMS Week, May 19-25. The awards recognize care providers and professionals who go above and beyond in their roles serving others to ensure the health and safety of their community.

Each year, REMSA Health gathers co-response partners and community leaders to celebrate the EMS Week Awards during National EMS Week, honoring the professionals and first responders who care for citizens in Washoe County and across Care Flight’s service areas in northern Nevada and northeastern California.

Top awards for collaboration, compassionate care, innovation and commitment to community were awarded to 26 clinical and administrative employees during the celebration program.

Attending the EMS Week Awards to honor providers and support staff were District Health Officer for Northern Nevada Public Health (NNPH) Dr. Chad Kingsley; retired District Health Officer for NNPH Kevin Dick; Reno City Councilman and District Board of Health Vice Chair Devon Reese; Sparks City Councilman and District Board of Health Chair Kristopher Dahir; and Sparks City Councilmembers Dian VanderWell, Charlene Bybee and Paul Anderson.

“The everyday work of our teams is outstanding – they provide services for ambulance responses, Care Flight transports, dispatch and Nurse Health Line calls, EMS education classes, cleaning, stocking, and maintaining and improving the technology that makes REMSA Health’s operations run seamlessly,” said Barry Duplantis, president and CEO, REMSA Health. “EMS Week is a celebration of their work and commitment to serving our community and we’re thrilled to recognize their achievements alongside our partners and business community during this special observance.”

The ceremony included the presentation of the Pricola-Watson Award, which was awarded to Patrick Dougherty, Care Flight paramedic, for his commitment to excellence, integrity, initiative, attention to detail, and a desire to care for the community. The Pricola-Watson Award was introduced in 2023 in honor of Care Flight Nurse Ed Pricola, BSN, and Care Flight Paramedic Ryan Watson who were among the five people on board the medical transport plane that crashed on Feb. 24, 2023.

REMSA Health invites the community to share messages of appreciation throughout EMS Week and year-round at remsahealth.com/say-thanks.

About REMSA Health and Care Flight

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

