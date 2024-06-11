We Know What You’re Doing This Summer: Horror-themed store opens in Reno

Timothy and Christopher Brancamp have embarked on a new adventure in their hometown of Reno. Noticing a hole in the market for horror movie fans, the husband-and-husband team created Terror, the biggest little horror shop in the city (or perhaps the only year-round horror shop here).

“The idea came to us because, as lifelong residents of Reno, we noticed there wasn’t a dedicated spooky or horror store for fans of horror movies,” Timothy said.

The shop, at 670 Alvaro St., doubles as a museum with plenty of original art.

“We’ve had custom work done for some of our displays, including our Wolfman display, which was meticulously hair-punched by an artist in the UK,” Timothy explained. “The same artist also created one of our Regan wall hangers. In the small room at the back, we have a cast made from a real mold of Linda Blair’s face.”

Terror opened on June 7 and is celebrating its grand opening on June 15 from 2-6 p.m. I, a horror movie fanatic myself, decided to have a chat with Timothy ahead of the event and ask about the new store, where his fascination with horror movies started and how he contributes his own artwork to the shop.

“Our aim is to provide a space for people who share our passion for horror or art in general,” Timothy said.

Why a horror store in Reno?

Every Halloween, we’d dress up as iconic horror characters, and people loved it. Plus, we frequently see folks wearing horror-themed shirts around town. We realized Reno was the perfect place to create a new, safe space where people can have fun and talk about horror.

Inside Reno’s new horror shop, Terror. Image courtesy of Terror.

I’m guessing you have some interest in horror movies. Where did that stem from?

I grew up watching horror movies as a child and my entire family loves them, while my husband, who is also my business partner, was more into Disney. Once I introduced him to some horror films and the artistry behind them, he quickly developed a love for the genre too!

I hate to do this but… what’s your favorite scary movie?

We love this question. My favorite is “The Exorcist,” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003” and Christopher’s is “Saw.”

Why should people visit/shop year round?

I believe people should visit because it’s something unique. We started this venture using our own savings, investing everything to bring something new to Reno. Our goal was to create engaging displays and offer fun items for purchase.

A study from 2018 suggests that watching horror movies can have positive psychological effects, including benefits for those with anxiety and depression. Horror movies can trigger the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing endorphins, dopamine and adrenaline. These chemicals help reduce stress and relieve pain. After processing the experience and recognizing it as a non-threat, the body can enter a calming “rest and digest” phase. This dopamine response can ultimately help people feel better. Which is why we watch horror 24/7.

What type of reception have you received so far?

We had a soft opening on Friday and have been consistently busy since. People are excited and happy about the store and what we have to offer.

You design horror art, too. Are you selling it in store?

Personally, I enjoy creating custom hand-painted bags and horror movie props. Initially, I didn’t think anyone would want to buy my art, so I only made three bags, one canvas painting, and one prop, with two of the three not for sale. Yesterday, I was proven wrong, and most of the items were bought.

For now, the shop, located at 670 Alvaro St., is a passion project for the duo. Because they both have full time jobs outside of Terror, hours may vary. Follow them on Instagram @terror_nv for updated hours.