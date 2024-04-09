REMSA Health announces the promotion of Josh Duffy to director of support services (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces the promotion of Josh Duffy to director of support services.

Duffy joined REMSA Health in 2005 and has held positions including vehicle services technician, advanced emergency services technician (AEMT), logistics supervisor and procurement manager. In his new role, Duffy will continue to manage product supplies and vendor relationships that improve productivity and processes, as well as source high-quality, cost-effective products for all aspects of the organization. In addition, he will oversee the organization’s logistics division which stocks and prepares ground ambulances for daily service and facilitates the delivery of supplies and materials to REMSA Health’s locations. Duffy will lead the fleet management division, which handles the maintenance and procurement of more than 75 ground ambulances and support vehicles, and the facilities maintenance program for the organization’s locations.

“Josh’s talent and knowledge with procurement, supply chain management and vendor relationships, along with his leadership and project management experience, has made him an incredible asset to the organization,” said Devan Walker, CFO, REMSA Health. “His dedication to provider, staff and patient satisfaction, coupled with his energetic approach to problem-solving is remarkable and helps to advance the profession and enhance the delivery of out-of-hospital healthcare.”

Duffy holds an associate degree in applied science and a bachelor’s degree in science from Columbia Southern University. He is also a certified professional purchasing manager and holds multiple licenses and industry certifications. He was recently selected as an EMS Next honoree by the American Ambulance Association.

