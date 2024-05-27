Five events in Reno this week: Field day, expo and a book reading

Learn about agriculture this week at the University of Nevada’s annual field day and expo. UNR experts will be at this family-friendly event, which includes activities and research. Also, in Reno this week, Singer/songwriters Richard Marx and Rick Springfield teamed up for an acoustic show at the GSR.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Bill Knotts presents Mayberry Memories of Don Knotts. A former professional actor, Bill Knotts is now bringing his one-man cruise ship show about his famous uncle to theaters across the country, including Reno Little Theater.
- NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year’s conference theme is “Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served.” Session topics include A Veteran’s Story, “My Forever War with Mental Illness,” Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.
Editor’s picks
- Rick Springfield & Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening. Singer/songwriters Richard Marx and Rick Springfield have teamed up to create a new live concert experience featuring some long-lived fan favorites, like “Jessie’s Girl,” Love Somebody” and “Keep on Loving You.”
- Beary Tahoe Book Reading & Signing. Join author Kevin Sullivan for a reading of his new book, “Tahoe 1 2 3.” Kevin will also be available to sign book copies.
- Reno-Tahoe Odyssey. The Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure (RTO) is a relay from Reno to Lake Tahoe and back to Reno, making a sizeable 178-mile loop around the region. The course is divided into 36 legs or segments, with each leg averaging about 5 miles.
- Nevada Field Day & Ag Expo. At Nevada Field Day & Ag Expo, May 31, in Reno, visitors will be treated to a variety of free activities and giveaways, and even some tasty food samples. Presented by the University of Nevada’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources and its Experiment Station and Extension units, the event features hands-on activities and information from UNR experts.
- AAVD Charity Golf Tournament. AAVD is hosting its second Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Red Hawk Golf Course & Resort. AAVD works with 145 volunteer dentists, specialists and 20 dental laboratories, who have provided their time and expertise to restore dental health to over 1700 low-income veterans.