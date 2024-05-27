Five events in Reno this week: Field day, expo and a book reading

Learn about agriculture this week at the University of Nevada’s annual field day and expo. UNR experts will be at this family-friendly event, which includes activities and research. Also, in Reno this week, Singer/songwriters Richard Marx and Rick Springfield teamed up for an acoustic show at the GSR.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Bill Knotts presents Mayberry Memories of Don Knotts . A former professional actor, Bill Knotts is now bringing his one-man cruise ship show about his famous uncle to theaters across the country, including Reno Little Theater.

. A former professional actor, Bill Knotts is now bringing his one-man cruise ship show about his famous uncle to theaters across the country, including Reno Little Theater. NAMI Nevada will host its Annual Education Conference on June 18, 2024, at Hometown Health in the Great Basin Room at 10315 Professional Circle. This year’s conference theme is “Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Serving Those Who Have Served.” Session topics include A Veteran’s Story, “My Forever War with Mental Illness,” Invisible Wounds of Veterans: Intimate Partner Violence, Military Culture and Transition, Trauma and the True Cost and more.

Editor’s picks