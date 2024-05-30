REMSA Health Point of Impact program has a new name: REMSA Health Safety Seats (sponsored)

Established in 1998, REMSA Health’s Point of Impact program offers car seat safety inspections for local families. Now, the program is under a new name, “REMSA Health Safety Seats,” to help community members connect with the program’s purpose to educate families and keep children safe.

The REMSA Health Safety Seats program provides a critical service, ensuring families are safe while traveling. Led by nationally certified, volunteer child safety technicians, the program offers car seat inspections and education to families on proper car seat installation and which car seat to use for children based on their height and weight.

“Renaming our car seat safety program more effectively highlights how it benefits our community,” said Jennifer Walters, director of REMSA Health’s Center for Integrated Health and Community Education. “The REMSA Health education team looks forward to continuing to offer safety resources and education to help the region’s families and children get safely to where they’re going.”

The program completed 835 car seat installations and educated 708 adults about car seat safety in 2023. REMSA Health certified 16 Child Passenger Safety Technicians through the National Child Passenger Safety Certification, a program of Safe Kids Worldwide. Car seats are also available to Washoe County residents – nearly 600 free car seats were provided to families through the program in 2023. Residents who demonstrate a need are eligible to receive a car seat per child, which is made possible with support from Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), a UnitedHealthcare company.

REMSA Health Safety Seats offers private appointments and regular community events for car seat inspections. Parents and guardians interested in a car seat safety inspection may register for an appointment online at REMSAHealth.com/outreach/safety-seats. Parents and guardians must bring their child’s current height and weight and may bring their child to the appointment, although not required. Appointments are held at the REMSA Health Center for Integrated Health and Community Education located at 400 Edison Way, Suite B, Reno, Nevada.

In partnership with the State of Nevada Office of Traffic Safety and HPN, the REMSA Health Safety Seat service fee is also currently waived. REMSA Health’s certified child safety technicians offer appointments in both English and Spanish.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

