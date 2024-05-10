REMSA Health earns distinction as Washoe County’s first emergency fire dispatch Accredited Center of Excellence (sponsored)

REMSA Health announces that its Regional Emergency Communications Center has earned the designation of Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD) Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).

This distinction sets apart REMSA Health’s communications center as the world’s only triple ACE having earned accreditation for EFD, Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) and Emergency Communication Nurse System (ECNS). The communications center is the 76th agency worldwide to achieve EFD accreditation. REMSA Health is one of approximately 3,500 dispatch centers in more than 45 countries that use the Emergency Priority Dispatch System, the triage and protocol-based system developed and maintained by the IAED that uses science-based protocols and world-class training and certification to ensure consistent, organized emergency support.

In 2021, in addition to continuing to dispatch its emergency medical resources throughout Washoe County, REMSA Health began dispatching fire and medical resources for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) through a public-private partnership. REMSA Health dispatches approximately 1,800 calls for TMFPD annually.

“Earning this designation is an achievement, and is a credit to the high-performing culture of excellence within the REMSA Health dispatch division,” said Shannon Popovich, director of REMSA Health’s Regional Emergency Communications Center. “Through our dispatchers’ commitment, along with the dedication of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, we are now providing a level of emergency fire dispatch service never before offered in Washoe County, enhancing safety for our community.”

IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Achieving ACE recognition (and subsequent re-accreditation) from the IAED is the highest distinction given to an emergency communications center, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established industry standards. EFD accreditation verifies that a dispatch center has completed a 20-point self-assessment and fulfills the following criteria: all dispatch personnel are certified emergency fire dispatchers, thorough call reviews and evaluation, rigorous compliance and quality assurance protocols are maintained, local protocols and response assignments are established, and there is collaborative involvement with fire-rescue administrators, as fulfilled by TMFPD.

“We want to congratulate REMSA Health on this important achievement,” said Charles A. Moore, fire chief of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Their dispatch center and dedicated personnel have brought a high level of service to the residents of Washoe County, including the latest technology, such as automatic vehicle locator, which allows us to send the closest apparatus to an emergency incident. We value our partnership with REMSA Health and look forward to their continued service and support.”

Since 2001, REMSA Health’s Regional Emergency Communications Center has been continuously accredited as an emergency medical dispatch ACE and in 2015, the agency’s Nurse Health Line also earned its status as an ACE, which it has maintained continuously.

“We are deeply proud of our history and role as our community’s emergency medical dispatch ACE and achieving recognition as a fire ACE is particularly significant,” said Popovich. “The Fire Priority Dispatch System equips dispatchers to handle a wide range of disastrous events, from structure and brush fires to backcountry rescues to sinking vehicles. A strong command of these protocols saves lives by providing fire responders the necessary information to plan and mitigate fire and rescue emergencies quickly and safely. We are grateful for the collaborative and innovative relationship with Truckee Meadows Fire and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be upheld.

About REMSA Health

REMSA Health is a private, non-profit community organization which provides a full range of innovative healthcare services outside of the hospital setting. We are funded only by user fees, with no local tax subsidies. REMSA Health provides Washoe County’s 420,000+ residents with 24/7 ambulance services. Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, provides critical care transport services via ground and air ambulance across the western United States. REMSA Health includes an internationally accredited Regional Emergency Communications Center, a Nevada-licensed Center for Integrated Health and Community Education, Community Paramedics, an accredited Nurse Health Line, and special operations and special events teams. REMSA Health: Care. Community. Innovation. For more information, visit www.remsahealth.com.

