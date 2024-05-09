KPS3 hires Olivia Ragusa as Controller

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has hired Olivia Ragusa as controller.

Ragusa brings more than 12 years of experience to KPS3. Her mission is to ensure the agency maintains sound financials and provides insightful strategy and analysis. In her role, she will support KPS3’s growth and find ways to streamline processes, expand client value and maximize the agency’s resources.

“Olivia has extensive accounting and financial expertise which is such an asset to KPS3,” said Bob Whitefield, chief revenue officer. “Her experience will enable us to strategically manage our financial framework as we continue to grow and thrive.”



Prior to joining KPS3, Ragusa was in accounting roles for several private family offices. As an accounting manager, she built a new department and spearheaded the management of more than 30 entities. Earlier in her career, she served as an accounting associate for Dolan Auto Group. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.

