Truckee Meadows Fire launches curbside chipping program

Some area residents who aren’t able to bring green waste to either of the county’s two green waste collection sites this spring can get free curbside chipping from Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue. The program launched this year and is open to disabled, low-income and elderly individuals.

“We do have members of the community…who can’t bring all of their green waste to a collection point because it’s just hard to do physically,” Chief Charles Moore said. “For those citizens, we are happy to go to their homes and chip them on-site.”

The curbside chipping is not a year-round program, and residents have to submit a request for services. Requests can be submitted online through May 7, and chipping will take place May 14-20 at the homeowner’s property on a first-come, first-served basis. TMFPD officials said they hope to reach 12 homeowners per day, depending on geographical location.

Chipped green waste. Image: Courtesy TMFPD

Green, dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches and other similar materials can be chipped on site, and all of the chipped material will be left on the property and can be used as mulch. Officials also request materials be placed near the curb and all in the same direction to speed up the process. Materials should be eight inches or less in diameter, and trash, root balls, leaves, lumber, pinecones, dirt, firewood rounds and fruit waste should be disposed of some other way.

TMFPD’s green waste collection sites have similar restrictions on types of green waste collected. This year they’ll only be open for one weekend, April 13-14, and only at two locations: Washoe Valley at the Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station at 885 Eastlake Blvd., and Lemmon Valley Station at 130 Nectar St. Each site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting.

Green waste disposal programs are intended to help residents dispose of dry and dead vegetation and create defensible space around their homes, increasing protection from wildfires.

