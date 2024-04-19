The Brewery Arts Center and Visit Carson City present the second annual Mark Twain Days festival (sponsored)

Celebrate literary legend Mark Twain, May 10-12, 2024, in Carson City and Virginia City

The Brewery Arts Center and Visit Carson City invite travelers and northern Nevadans to attend the second annual Mark Twain Days Festival, beginning Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, 2024. Events will take place in Downtown Carson City, Nevada and Virginia City, Nevada, and will celebrate one of America’s most prolific, wise—and wise-cracking—writers, Mark Twain. A complete schedule of events and activities is available at MarkTwainDays.com.

Although Samual Clemens was born in 1835 in Missouri, he took the name MarkTwain while living in Carson City and Virginia City in the early 1860s. This is why many people claim Nevada as the true birthplace of the literary legend.

In recognition of Mark Twain’s lasting contributions to Nevada and American culture, the 2024 Mark Twain Days Festival will feature several events, including:

McAvoy Layne Appearances – Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11

McAvoy Layne, the beloved “Ghost of Mark Twain,” will appear as a special guest speaker for activities at the Brewery Arts Center on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Twain Train VIP Rail Excursion – 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 10

Departing from the Eastgate Depot in Carson City, passengers will embark on a 24-mile round-trip ride to Virginia City where they can experience MarkTwain events. Tickets start at $125 per person and are on sale at MarkTwainDays.com.

Free Museum Day – Saturday, May 11

Visitors and community members are welcome to enjoy free admission for a day at the Nevada State Museum, the Nevada State Railroad Museum, the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, and free tours of the Nevada Capitol Building.

Carson City Ghost Walk, Featuring: The Fabulists – 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12

Join the Carson City Ghost Walk for a 90-minute tour to learn about the lives of the Victorian era’s saucy writers, brazen entertainers, and cheeky neighbors who shaped the young Nevada territory during the time of Mark Twain. Tours begin at the Bob McFadden Plaza and end at The Brewery Arts Center. Tickets purchased in advance are $25 per person, or $30 if purchased the day of, and are on sale at CarsonCityGhostWalk.com.

The 2024 Bow Tie Ball – 6-9 p.m., Saturday, May 11

Dance the night away at the Nevada State Museum during the second annual Bow Tie Ball, an 1860s-themed party featuring live music, performances, drinks, food, and a scavenger hunt. Tickets are $100 per person and are on sale at BreweryArts.org/2024bowtieball.

“The Mark Twain Days Festival offers incredible experiences for visitors to dive into the cultural and historical legacy of Mark Twain,” said Dave Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “The Visit Carson City team is thrilled to partner with the Brewery Arts Center and the Virginia City Tourism Commission to coordinate this unforgettable celebration for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Twain wrote about his time in Nevada in his book, “Roughing It” in which he stated, “I only proposed to stay in Nevada three months—I had no thought of staying longer than that… I little thought that I would not see the end of that three-month pleasure excursion for six or seven uncommonly long years!”

Visitors may book their stay for the Mark Twain Days Festival at VisitCarsonCity.com/stay. For those looking to extend their visit—in true Mark Twain style—itineraries, day trips, and several attractions in Carson City are available to explore at VisitCarsonCity.com.

