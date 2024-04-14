37 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Arts & EntertainmentEventsNews

Photos: Reno Little Theater’s ‘The Quality of Life’ explores the complications of death and grief

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Moira Bengochea and La Ronda Etheridge in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Moira Bengochea and La Ronda Etheridge in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO

By Taylor Harker | Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s “Quality of Life” brilliantly interweaves the lives of two families confronting profound grief and mortality. The story begins with Midwesterners Dinah and Bill, who are grappling with the unimaginable loss of their daughter to a violent crime. As they struggle to find a way forward, their journey leads them to California, where they reconnect with estranged progressive cousins Jeanette and Neil.

Jeanette and Neil face their own set of challenges: Neil is battling terminal cancer, and they are struggling from the recent loss of their home to a wildfire. They bring a more fluid and positive approach to solving their problems, while Dinah and Bill are much more rigid.

Together, the two families navigate the turbulent waters of existential crises, each bringing their unique perspectives on faith, resilience and the ethics surrounding end-of-life decisions.

Although they have very different ways of living, they realize they have more in common than they thought.

“Quality of Life,” a dramatic comedy by Jane Anderson, explores how individuals and families confront and converse about death. The narrative is both tender and perceptive, delving into the internal conflicts and strong familial bonds that challenge and uphold them.

The play is both intense and insightful. It dives deep into the internal conflicts and enduring partnerships that test and sustain both couples.

With a blend of empathy, philosophical debate, and poignant reflection, “Quality of Life” engages audiences in a thoughtful exploration of finding meaning in life’s most challenging moments and understanding the universal truth that everyone carries their own silent battles.

Details

Written by: Jane Anderson 

Directed by:  Alexandra Frankel & Scott Hernandez 

Cast and crew 

  • Moira Bengochea as Dinah
  • Rod Hearn as Bill
  • La Ronda Etheridge as Jeanette
  • Corbett Harrison as Neil
  • Asst. Director: Lauren Jullierat
  • Stage Manager: Jesse Spooner
  • Asst. Stage Manager: Nohemy Velasco
  • Scenic, Lighting, Prop and Sound Designer: Chad Sweet
  • Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin
  • Intimacy Coordinator: Thomas Rao
  • Costumer: Stefanie Lara
  • Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

Dates

  • Evening Show Dates: April 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, & 27 @ 7:30pm
  • Afternoon Show Dates: April 14, 21, 28 @ 2pm

Tickets

  • Regular: $28 per person
  • Students: $15 per person
  • Seniors: $23 per person 

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org/

Moira Bengochea plays Dinah in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison plays Neil in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
La Ronda Etheridge plays Jeanette in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Rod Hearn plays Bill in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Moira Bengochea and Corbett Harrison in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison plays Neil in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Moira Bengochea plays Dinah in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison plays Neil in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Moira Bengochea and La Ronda Etheridge in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Rod Hearn and Corbett Harrison in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Moira Bengochea plays Dinah in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison plays Neil in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison and La Ronda Etheridge in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
Corbett Harrison and La Ronda Etheridge in Reno Little Theater’s production of “The Quality of Life.” Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC