Photos: Reno Little Theater’s ‘The Quality of Life’ explores the complications of death and grief

By Taylor Harker | Photos by Bob Conrad

Reno Little Theater’s “Quality of Life” brilliantly interweaves the lives of two families confronting profound grief and mortality. The story begins with Midwesterners Dinah and Bill, who are grappling with the unimaginable loss of their daughter to a violent crime. As they struggle to find a way forward, their journey leads them to California, where they reconnect with estranged progressive cousins Jeanette and Neil.

Jeanette and Neil face their own set of challenges: Neil is battling terminal cancer, and they are struggling from the recent loss of their home to a wildfire. They bring a more fluid and positive approach to solving their problems, while Dinah and Bill are much more rigid.

Together, the two families navigate the turbulent waters of existential crises, each bringing their unique perspectives on faith, resilience and the ethics surrounding end-of-life decisions.

Although they have very different ways of living, they realize they have more in common than they thought.

“Quality of Life,” a dramatic comedy by Jane Anderson, explores how individuals and families confront and converse about death. The narrative is both tender and perceptive, delving into the internal conflicts and strong familial bonds that challenge and uphold them.

The play is both intense and insightful. It dives deep into the internal conflicts and enduring partnerships that test and sustain both couples.

With a blend of empathy, philosophical debate, and poignant reflection, “Quality of Life” engages audiences in a thoughtful exploration of finding meaning in life’s most challenging moments and understanding the universal truth that everyone carries their own silent battles.

Details

Written by: Jane Anderson

Directed by: Alexandra Frankel & Scott Hernandez

Cast and crew

Moira Bengochea as Dinah

Rod Hearn as Bill

La Ronda Etheridge as Jeanette

Corbett Harrison as Neil

Asst . Director: Lauren Jullierat

Director: Lauren Jullierat Stage Manager: Jesse Spooner

Asst. Stage Manager: Nohemy Velasco

Scenic, Lighting, Prop and Sound Designer: Chad Sweet

Accent & Dialect Coach: Rosie Brownlow-Calkin

Intimacy Coordinator: Thomas Rao

Costumer: Stefanie Lara

Dramaturg: Luis Galvez

Evening Show Dates: April 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, & 27 @ 7:30pm

Afternoon Show Dates: April 14, 21, 28 @ 2pm

Tickets

Regular: $28 per person

Students: $15 per person

Seniors: $23 per person

Website: https://www.renolittletheater.org/