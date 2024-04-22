Palette perfect: Nevada’s 5 most colorful communities (sponsored)

Illuminate your Silver State travels visiting these vibrant art districts.

From open-air installations to swanky galleries, Nevada is aglow in all manner of art. There are even entire neighborhoods dedicated to attracting art-lovers. These vibrant communities boast colorful shop fronts, multi-story murals, and vibrant public spaces. Best of all, they’re scattered across the Silver State, which means that travelers are never far from their next fine-arts fix.

LAS VEGAS

Nicknamed 18b for its 18-block (and growing) footprint, the Las Vegas Arts District is the beating heart of Las Vegas’ local culture scene. This funky neighborhood is certifiably the most art-dense spot in the Silver State; its fresh and electric atmosphere owes much to the artists and small businesses that self-manage the neighborhood.

This community features a melting pot of vintage boutiques, galleries, shops, foodie hotspots, and other hip hangouts. It’s also hard not to find a beautiful mural, though if you like a piece, be sure to snap a photo: Panels change constantly. If you’re looking for something a bit more grunge, city-approved feral art is commonplace throughout the district, particularly in the alleyway behind Recycled Propaganda.

ELKO

Elko’s commercial core is delightfully colorful, well-preserved, and packed with plenty of shopping and dining experiences. This pedestrian-friendly downtown is also adorned with more than 60-plus brilliantly colored murals, most of which pay homage to northwestern Nevada’s ties to Basque, American Indian, and buckaroo cultures. The colorful 4-block alley between Idaho Street and Railroad Street is worth inspection, as are the colorful panels that adorn Roy’s Market. And, of course, keep your eye out for the giant colorful cowboy boots scattered around town—36 in total.

While you’re exploring the home of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, be sure to swing into JM Capriola Co. and its sister museum, the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, to appreciate some of the nation’s finest gear-making and leatherwork. Afterward, head across the street to peruse the Western Folklife Center’s excellent gift shop and Western-themed art gallery.

BOULDER CITY

Less than 30 minutes from Las Vegas, the town that built the Hoover Dam boasts colorful blocks brimming with boutique shops, cafes, retro motels, and wonderfully preserved buildings from the city’s founding. While out and about, take on a self-guided tour highlighting 67 murals and sculptures illustrating the community’s colorful history on walls, at street corners, and outside shops all throughout Historic Downtown Boulder City (download a guide here).

This Art Deco community is stacked with rich history, small-town charm, and kid-approved activities like pedal powered railroad rides and a vintage bowling alley. While downtown, don’t miss a stop at the opulent Boulder Dam Hotel—home of the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum—or a chance to dine in style at the Dillinger Food & Drinkery.

ELY

Most Nevada adventurers find themselves in Ely for the day (or night) while road-tripping the Loneliest Road in America or the Great Basin Highway. However, art aficionados owe it to themselves to take a stroll through the historic downtown on a self-guided tour of the murals, sculptures, and public art pieces that pay homage to the cultural diversity of the town’s earliest residents (download the 29-stop walking tour here).

Afterward, be sure to stop in at the Ely Art Bank, a repurposed financial building that now houses permanent collections and a converted-vault gallery of for-sale paintings, jewelry, photography, and much more.

RENO

The Biggest Little City in the World has come a long way from its days as “just” a premier casino town. Today, you’ll find bohemian shops, a dynamic music scene, an all-the-time events lineup, a local-centric foodie landscape, and more public art than you can shake a selfie stick at—including murals ranging from classic graffiti lettering and illustrations to landscapes.

Start in Midtown, where more than 80 murals punctuate a two-hour stroll that also passes by funky shops, swanky bars and bistros, and more (check out this map for the walking tour). When you’ve finished, head up to California Street for some window shopping and—of course—a stop at the Nevada Museum of Art. This renowned cultural center features a permanent collection and rotating exhibits that underscore the region’s distinct cultural vibrance. Murals in Ely, NV

