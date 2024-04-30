Jewish Nevada and Temple Emanu-El announce the inaugural Northern Nevada Jewish Film Festival (sponsored)

Jewish Nevada and Temple Emanu-El announced today that they are hosting the annual Northern Nevada Jewish Film Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the National Automobile Museum located at 1 Museum Drive, Reno.

The Northern Nevada Jewish Film Festival features four films including the documentary, Symphony of the Holocaust, which was submitted for Oscar consideration. The film explores the life of master violinist and Holocaust survivor, Shony Braun. Following the showing, there will be a Q&A session with Greg Dehart, director and producer and Garrett Sutton, executive producer of Symphony of the Holocaust, and Sylvia Dinah Braun Griffin, Mr. Braun’s daughter.

Also being shown are The Tailor, directed by Gordon Grinberg, Matchmaking, directed by Erez Tadmor and Remembering Gene Wilder, a tribute to the former beloved actor, writer and director.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the National Automobile Museum’s exhibits, as all-day access to the museum is included with each ticket purchase.

The festival will commence at 9:45 a.m., with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or online here, with options for half-day access priced at $20, full-day access at $40 (which includes a box lunch), and a student rate of $10.

About Jewish Nevada

Jewish Nevada is Nevada’s Jewish Federation, serving as the representative organization for the 70,000 Jews in Nevada. It is the only organization charged with assessing and addressing the needs of the entire community. Jewish Nevada works diligently to build a vibrant community and sustain Jewish life throughout Nevada, Israel, and around the world. It is committed to the values of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world); Tzedakah (righteousness and philanthropy); and G’milut Hasadim (acts of kindness and service). For more information, visit JewishNevada.org.

About Temple Emanu-El

Temple Emanu-El owes its start to the California Gold Rush. The prospectors weren’t the only ones seeking to make their fortunes out West — Jewish merchants saw golden opportunities there, too. Whether from the East Coast or Eastern Europe, they followed the throngs. Eventually, the Jewish community made its way to Reno, quickly forming organizations designed to do what Jews do wherever they’re found — help each other, establish a cemetery, and build a synagogue in which to pray and socialize. On September 21, 1921, Temple Emanu-El held a Shabbat service in its newly constructed synagogue, establishing itself as Nevada’s first Jewish congregation. Now, almost 103 years later, Temple Emanu-El still thrives as a dynamic Conservative congregation, offering services led by Rabbi Benjamin Katz, a variety of programs, education opportunities and community projects designed to strengthen the Jewish community as a whole. For more information visit renoemanuel.org

