Moon Rocks Sci-Fi Short Film Competition launches: calling all filmmakers to explore the cosmos of creativity (sponsored)

Carson City Shorts presents the first-ever Moon Rocks Sci-Fi Short Film Competition, inviting filmmakers from near and far to embark on an interstellar journey of storytelling and imagination. Presented by Silver State Storytellers, this competition challenges participants to create compelling sci-fi short films that push the boundaries of creativity and transport audiences to distant galaxies.

Filmmakers will have two weeks to craft their stories, from Wednesday, May 22nd to Wednesday, June 5th, culminating in a spectacular Screening and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 15th at the Brewery Arts Center. This year, we welcome filmmakers of all skill levels to participate, with registration open now and closing 15 minutes before the competition begins.

We are thrilled to launch the Moon Rocks Sci-Fi Short Film Competition! This competition is a celebration of creativity and innovation in filmmaking, and we can’t wait to see the incredible stories that filmmakers will bring to life.

Registration for the competition is $25 per team, with each team receiving two complimentary tickets to the Screening and Awards Ceremony. Additional tickets can be purchased for $20 each.

The Moon Rocks Sci-Fi Short Film Competition is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to explore the depths of the imagination and create cinematic wonders that defy the laws of gravity. Join us on this cosmic adventure and let your creativity soar to new heights!

For more information and to register, visit nvstorytellers.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of this stellar event.

