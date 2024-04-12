Artificial Intelligence professionals to present real world AI technology applications for real estate and career advancement (sponsored)

Public is invited to attend breakfast meeting on April 24, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

and CREW of Northern Nevada announce an Artificial Intelligence breakfast meeting featuring two Silicon Valley based professionals, Brett Bunnell, Counsel at Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP, and Shawn Flynn, an Investment Banker and Host of the Silicon Valley Podcast. The breakfast presentation, titled Artificial Intelligence: Applications for Real Estate and Career Advancement, will take place on April 24, 2024, at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, NV at 7:30am – 9:30am.

With the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), many professionals are curious about real world applications of the technology, legal considerations, and how it can be used to aid in investing and development decisions. To address these pressing questions, Bunnell and Flynn will deliver an informative presentation about how they’ve seen AI used and what is on the horizon.

“We are honored to have Brett Bunnell and Shawn Flynn present their perspectives on AI, ” said Todd Collins, President of CCIM of Northern Nevada. “They have traveled around the globe delivering groundbreaking presentations about AI and are based in the heart of the United States’ technology market. We know AI goes way beyond Chat GPT, which is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI. Brett and Shawn will share the latest AI developments, how to use it, what’s ahead, and what to be cautious of when using AI.”

Bunnell and Flynn will explore how AI can enhance operational efficiency, conceptualize building design, create “smart buildings” that teach themselves to enhance energy efficiency and security, and investment market considerations. Their focus will be regarding AI applications in commercial real estate and will allow time for questions from attendees.

The event is open to the public for $65 per person (breakfast included). For more information and to register, visit https://crew.eventsair.com/2024-reno-event-04.

About the Speakers

Brett Bunnell holds expertise in blockchain, digital currency (Web3), fintech, technology/SaaS companies, and traditional businesses. He specializes in designing customized processes and structures to foster scalability and synchronization across business, technology, and legal aspects, facilitating sustainable growth and risk management. In the role of outside general counsel, he guides clients through the entire business lifecycle, including formation, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate asset protection.

Shawn Flynn holds a rich background as a successful business owner in Beijing, China, and has experience in the dynamic startup ecosystem. He held diverse roles, from Head of Incubation for an AI-focused incubator to President of the second-oldest Angel group in Silicon Valley. Leveraging his extensive experience across various business stages and sectors, Flynn currently serves as principal at a premier middle market investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions and growth capital raising.

About CCIM Institute

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 50 chapters, continues to innovate best practices, and elevate the commercial real estate professional through its core designation program to earn the CCIM pin— real estate’s most coveted credential — and its topical education courses offered through the Ward Center for Real Estate Studies.

About CREW Network

CREW Network is a global organization dedicated to accelerating success for women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development, and career outreach. Advancing women globally, CREW provides support for more than 14,000 members and 80+ chapters worldwide.