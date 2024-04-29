2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever” presented by Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce (sponsored)

The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce is excited to release additional details for the 2024 “Biggest Business Expo Ever,” set to highlight Chamber businesses on May 9th, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. This event will be a platform for chamber members to showcase their services, advertise job openings, and foster networking opportunities with local companies, while also being open and free to the public to attend.

“We are excited about the upcoming Biggest Business Expo,” said Brian Bosma, Vice President of Partners and Programs at the Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their goods and services to the public and we are thrilled to be providing this opportunity free to our members and free to the public. There are going to be lots of great displays and some incredible raffle prizes.”

Below are some of the highlight’s attendees can expect:

Farm Bureau Bank , the title sponsor, will be awarding ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Most Innovate’, with hourly raffle prizes including a staycation in Tahoe with dinner for 2 at Hell’s Kitchen courtesy of THE ROW .

, the title sponsor, will be awarding ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Most Innovate’, with hourly raffle prizes including a staycation in Tahoe with dinner for 2 at Hell’s Kitchen courtesy of . Prominence Health will host a block party with music and raffle prizes.

will host a block party with music and raffle prizes. Renown & Healthy Nevada Project , will be offering free genetic testing but you cannot eat anything two hours before testing.

& , will be offering free genetic testing but you cannot eat anything two hours before testing. Novo Nordisk will be presenting Celebrity Chef Doreen Colondres.

will be presenting Celebrity Chef Doreen Colondres. United Federal Credit Union will give you a chance to spin to win, for prizes.

will give you a chance to spin to win, for prizes. Hustle Partners will create a lively atmosphere with their Party Zone.

will create a lively atmosphere with their Party Zone. Big Brothers Big Sisters will have their bus with an attached basketball hoop and raffles.

will have their bus with an attached basketball hoop and raffles. Tesla will have their new Cyber Truck on display.

will have their new Cyber Truck on display. Jamonit will have a basketball hoop and pickle ball net with chances to win prizes from the

will have a basketball hoop and pickle ball net with chances to win prizes from the Cumulus Radio will be doing a live on-air segment at the event.

will be doing a live on-air segment at the event. Reno Rodeo will have their Chuck Wagon.

will have their Chuck Wagon. Roundabout Catering will be providing delightful samples.

will be providing delightful samples. Daddy’s Tacos will have their food truck.

will have their food truck. United Way will have Dolly Parton… (well a cut out of Dolly Parton).

will have Dolly Parton… (well a cut out of Dolly Parton). Saint Mary’s Health Network will have interactive exercises.

will have interactive exercises. NV Energy will have their PowerShift Display.

will have their PowerShift Display. Washoe County Library Systems will have their Bookmobile.

will have their Bookmobile. DynaGraphics will have Plinko to win prizes.

will have Plinko to win prizes. The Applied Companies will have a job showcase and lounge.

will have a job showcase and lounge. Humane Society will be promoting adoptions.

The Expo will also feature numerous raffles and giveaways throughout the day, courtesy of Atlantis, Donor Network West, Grand Sierra Resort, Big Brother Big Sisters, Clark & Associates, City Lifestyle Magazine, Meadows Bank, RSCVA, Western Turf & Landscapes, Wells Fargo, Northern Nevada Business Weekly, THE ROW, United Federal Credit Union, This is Reno, Nugget, Peppermill and more.

Load-In Information: Chamber members eager to set-up their table can do so on May 8th, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, located at 4590 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502. Each company signed-up gets an eight-foot table and two chairs. Tables not reserved with a sign are available to be set up on. Vehicles scheduled to join the event will be given a one-hour timeslot to set-up and most coordinate that delivery with Brian Bosma by emailing [email protected]. Vehicles looking to participate must have less than 25% of gas in their tank, must email insurance, disconnect the battery once parked and put an oil pan underneath the vehicle.

Registration Link: Chamber businesses looking to participate can register for the Expo until May 8th via this link: https://shorturl.at/biBJO.

