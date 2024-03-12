Where to party this St. Patrick’s Day

What began as a celebration of one of Ireland’s patron saints has somehow turned into an excuse to wear shamrock-adorned clothing and drink green beer. Those in Reno don’t shy away from celebrating much of anything, so instead of questioning the festive transition, order up a plate of corned beef and say cheers to your fellow Irishmen. In fact, Reno’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations go so hard that in 2023 the biggest little city was ranked the 6th Best City for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations by WalletHub.

Here’s a look at some of this weekend’s hot spots:

The Fox Brewery & Pub

March 15-17, the Midtown location of The Fox will serve up food and drink specials. Come in for Irish grub like corned beef and cabbage and lamb stew, green beer and Irish music performed by The Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band and Lots-o’ Shenanigans.

St. Paddy Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl in Virginia City

Because St. Patrick’s Day lands on a Sunday this year, many of the celebrations begin a day early. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday get your drink on with Virginia City’s rather odd lineup of festivities. They begin with a St. Patrick’s Day on the Comstock Parade and continue with the 33rd Annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry. Guests will likely stay late into the night for the saloon crawl. A special cup acts as your ticket to drink specials and samples.

Schussboom Brewing Co.’s St. Patrick’s Party

For two days, this South Reno brewery will serve mugs of green beer alongside their usual line-up of favorites. For lunch and dinner, corned beef and cabbage will grace the menu, plus plenty of beer games and a Schuss-BOMB booth. The party is free to join and family-friendly, hosted noon-8 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. Food and drink costs apply.

The Official Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Participants will work their way down South Virginia Street starting at Local Beer Works. Tickets start at $10 and include two to three drinks plus specials for those who check in first, such as a crawl cup, a lanyard with bottle opener, or green and gold beads. Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, get both food and drink deals from participating businesses (like Tequila Catador, Press Start and The Z Bar). The after-party begins at 10 p.m. at Shea’s Tavern.

Reno Leprechaun Crawl 2024

You don’t have to pick one destination to party if you join the crawl crowd. On Saturday, more than 5,000 participants will make their way on foot to 15 locations throughout downtown Reno. Don’t forget to wear green and buy your $12 cups in advance—the cup serves as the event ticket. The official starting location is behind Rum Bullion’s inside The Row. Details: https://crawlreno.com/event/leprechauncrawl/

Let’s Get Shamrocked at Lex Nightclub

Late into the night, Gigi Rosa will be playing a blend of EDM, hip-hop, rock, reggaeton and Dembo sounds to a crowd of decked-out party animals at Lex Nightclub. Those dressed in green get in for free.

Café Whitney St. Patrick’s Day Specials

The restaurant at Whitney Peak Hotel is inviting guests to get their Irish on with a themed menu on March 17. Stop by and dig into heaps of Irish nachos, plates of corned beef and cabbage and a Pot O’ Gold Panna Cotta. While it’s not required, diners are encouraged to wear green.

Shanty Dolan’s Two Year Anniversary

There may be no more appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary of one of Reno’s Irish pubs than with a St. Patrick’s Day party beginning at noon and lasting well into the night. Moondog Matinee will provide the night’s soundtrack along with DJ sets by Carlo & Produce. The party includes a food truck and good drinks.

Tour de Brews

The Brewery District’s St. Paddy is Coming event takes place from 2-6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For a $12 passport, participants get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks at 15 area businesses, and some of the proceeds benefit Sons & Daughters of Erin, a nonprofit celebrating Irish culture and those in need. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.