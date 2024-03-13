Pipe Dreams: ‘Pipes on the River’ at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral a delightful experience

By Owen Bryant

If you have a free afternoon and feel up for something refreshing, check out Pipes on the River at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. This past Friday, organist Bryan Chuan delivered a remarkable selection of Spanish organ pieces from the Renaissance through the modern era. It was free and open for all to attend. This short but sweet selection of works was a delightful musical interlude in my day that left me wanting more.

Each composer in this particular series was of Spanish origin, beginning with Juan de Anchieta and his Agnus Dei from Missa de Nuestra Señora. A slow, stately piece from a larger mass flowed along quietly, welcoming the audience in with subdued angelic tones.

Joaquín de Oxinaga, of Basque origin, came next with Intento in G major. This baroque piece picked up the pace but maintained a relatively calm and smooth atmosphere, which seemed to me like Chuan was warming his fingers up for the rest of the program.

After the first two pieces, Chuan brought out the big guns with the next piece, Fantasia by José María Usandizaga. This is where those more traditional minds might have wandered because, as the title suggests, the music became much more fantastical and dissonant. Gliding scales and harmonic battles dominated this piece, taking the overall vibe up a few notches.

Fantasia was followed by Padre José María Nemesio Otaño’s Allelúia-Psállite from the Suite Gregoriana, which sustained the heightened level of energy but in more reserved measures. Hovering tones and lilting rhythms echoed in the gorgeous cathedral halls, with Chuan’s hands and feet fast at work on the organ’s keys and pedals.

Chuan ended the program with a three-movement piece by Jesús Guridi Bidaola, the Tríptico del Buen Señor. It is the story of a flock of sheep lost in a storm and found again by their shepherd. The ending is open to interpretation as to whether they are truly saved or forever facing the perils of life. In fact, the piece gets so outrageously discordant by the end that Chuan said it is often excised to make the experience more enjoyable for listeners. I am glad he preserved it because it was a truly remarkable feast for the ears.

As I said, this concert wasn’t very long, but it was a lovely way to spend an hour of my afternoon by the river. Chuan is a virtuoso in his own right, so if organ music is up your alley, you don’t want to miss him. There are still some upcoming events at Trinity, including Chuan and the UNR Chamber Choir on Friday, March 22, at 3 p.m. All events are free, with suggested donations.

Details

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Ave, Reno, NV 89501

https://trinityreno.org