Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of March 12

Veterans Affairs Outreach Program

Are you a female who served in the military? Join the Lady Vets and their meeting on the fourth Wednesday in odd months. This is a Zoom meeting. The March 27 meeting at 6 p.m. features Kim Donahoe and Cary DeMars from the Veterans Affairs Outreach Program: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85213504184?pwd=SKZha2FrIlKF2jaPQNZRuYGzBrj2Nt.1.

Nevada Veterans Symposia

Register for the upcoming Nevada Veterans Symposia on March 23 in Reno. To register, go to https://veterans.nv.gov/. This is the opportunity for veterans and supporters to identify and prioritize issues and concerns important to Nevada’s veterans’ community. This process ensures Nevada’s veterans speak with one clear voice to Nevada lawmakers, who are presented with the priority list developed at the symposia for consideration during the next session of the Nevada Legislature. The event is at the Washoe Senior Center, 1155 E. 9th St.

Vietnam Veterans Remembrance

The 2024 Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Event is planned for March 23 from 2-3 p.m. at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Student Services Building, 7000 Dandini Blvd., in Reno. Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada chapter 989 sponsors the annual remembrance event.

PACT ACT Town Hall rescheduled

Did you serve in the Military? Vietnam Era, Gulf War Era and Post 911 Era Veterans can learn about the latest VA benefits for veterans who might have been exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange, contaminated water and 20 other presumptive conditions. Truckee Meadows Community College & VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System will hold a PACT ACT Town Hall on April 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at TMCC Campus 7000 Dandini Blvd., Reno, Sierra Building, room 108.

The Moving Wall

The Vietnam Moving Wall Minden Project is coming to Douglas County May 23-28 and is hosted by the Eastside Memorial Park on 1600 Buckeye Road. Viewing the wall is free and is open to the public 24 hours a day. The wall building takes place on May 23, and the opening ceremony is on May 24. Two events are slated for May 26: a community barbecue and a candlelight vigil. The closing ceremony is May 27. Sponsors and volunteers are needed. Contact Nadia Sandoval at 775-782-2215 or 310-991-8694 or email [email protected]. The website is www.eastsidememorialpark.com.

Fallon Armed Forces Day

Fallon’s Armed Forces Day is May 18 at the Rafter 3C Complex (formerly the fairgrounds). The Fallon Armed Forces Day will feature a free lunch for military and first responders, crafters and vendors, assorted displays, a poker chip run, kids’ games and live music. Register online at Nevada community alliance.com and receive a coupon for a free lunch at the event. A 4D/Pee Wee barrel race will be held in the main arena. For information, call Beth at 702-595-2868. To be a flag bearer on horseback for the opening ceremonies, call Tyrie at 775-437-7403.

Veterans exposed to toxins, hazards

Individuals may want to see one of the state’s veterans service officers (VSO) following the announcement by the Veterans Administration that all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care beginning March 5. All veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first being ill or applying for VA benefits. Additionally, veterans who never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States will also be eligible to enroll. For questions, go to veterans.nv.gov.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announces the launch of its innovative “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed specifically for caregivers assisting Veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature essential tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets, and tubs. In addition, caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics, and key considerations throughout the transfer process. Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, which includes occupational and physical therapists, this comprehensive library of resources aims to enhance the safety of Veterans within the comfort of their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website, where you’ll find the tip sheet and a dedicated YouTube playlist: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

MOAA spring dinner

The MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) spring dinner is March 20 at the Tamarack Casino, 13101 South Virginia St., Reno. Spring is busting out. Join MOAA for a great evening of fellowship and great food. The guest speaker is Marsha Strand with Comstock Quilters. Cost is $50 per person. Register online to [email protected] or MoaaNV.com to use credit cards.

American Legion golf tournament

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 & American Legion Auxiliary presents its annual golf tourney in Fallon on March 23. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is a $75 greens fee ($50 annual pass holder). Active duty/veterans show identification for a special prize. For information, contact Paul “Pip” Valentin at 407-319-6908 or [email protected].

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Dinner and veterans’ town hall

Join Chapter 7 of the Disabled American Veterans in Carson City on May 18 for an evening of spaghetti and a veterans’ town hall. There is no charge for the event. There will be representatives from various veterans’ groups. They will present their mission and the services they offer to support all veterans. Veterans can also discuss their VA claims with Veteran Service Officers. The event will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Carson City at 1635 East Clearview Drive. For information, contact John Hefner at 775-720-6995 or email [email protected].

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

