Metcalf Builders announces completion of its new offices in Reno (sponsored)

Metcalf Builders, an award-winning construction company headquartered in northern Nevada, announced today that the firm has completed the construction of its new office space in Reno, Nevada, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The building, spanning 12,600 square feet, integrates 6,300 square feet of office with an additional 6,300 square feet dedicated to warehouse operations. Special features at the new office include a moss wall at the entry way, the integration of multiple glass elements to promote natural light in the structure, high ceilings and an open-office environment. A standout feature of the office is the conference room, designed with a unique radiused ceiling that mirrors the “M” for the Metcalf Builders brand.

Additionally, the design of the ceilings and restrooms replicates the luxury and comfort of the hotels the company has built, and current technology has been integrated for access controls, AV systems, and sound transfer mitigation. The inclusion of warehouse space provides extra room for equipment management, service operations, logistics and training.

Metcalf’s decision to relocate to Reno was driven by proximity to employees, clients, and the Reno Tahoe airport. Out-of-town clients can now fly into Reno and be only 10 minutes from the office. With a significant number of employees residing in Reno/Sparks area and the majority of the company’s Nevada projects centered in the region, Metcalf decided to do what was best for their employees and clients and make the move to Reno.

“We are very excited to unveil our new office space in Reno. Our team put so much into building this office, and we couldn’t be more proud of how they brought the vision to life,” said Metcalf President & CEO Bryce Clutts. “Every aspect has been meticulously curated to enhance our team’s experience, and we look forward to our continued growth in the market and supporting this community.”

About Metcalf Builders

As a leading general contractor, Metcalf specializes in commercial construction and construction management in both the public and private sectors. The firm’s owners, employees and staff come from diverse backgrounds in commercial construction, with work spanning across the United States. Its philosophy that “together we are building the future” allows the company to maintain a trusting and proactive approach with its clients and its vast array of projects.

Since Metcalf’s inception in 1994, its mission has been to create a full-service commercial construction company with professionals that have integrity and skills to achieve objectives through an open, interactive culture that fosters a team approach and a thorough understanding of clients’ needs. The Metcalf team believes in developing relationships to deliver the optimum combination of cost, quality and timing while addressing specific project requirements. Its professionals hold decades of experience in all forms of construction to accomplish this. More information can be accessed at www.metcalfbuilders.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.