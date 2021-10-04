Construction completion on 5th Annual Cottage Makeover (sponsored)

Refurbished cottages unveiled in honor of Recovery Month

In recognition of Recovery Month, today The Builders Association and its charitable arm, the Builders Association Charity (BAC), joined STEP2 to celebrate completion of BAC2Gether, the 5th Annual Cottage Makeover.

Since June of this year, four of northern Nevada’s homebuilders, their subcontractors and suppliers have been remodeling four of STEP2’s two- and three-bedroom cottages donating their services, time and supplies. The unveiling event culminates the remodel of the homes, located on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus, being used by Reno-area women who are recovering from substance use disorders.

“The women who have been through STEP2’s recovery program have worked extremely hard to earn their sobriety and be reunited with their families,” said Dan Morgan, CEO of The Builders Association. “BAC2Gether is a small, but vital part of creating a positive and enriching environment during the women’s journey to overcoming their addictions. Giving back to a community we helped build and provide the families with a newly remodeled cottage is a gift and provides hope for their future together.”

While each cottage is touched up after a family moves into the community from their STEP2 experience, this is the first time these four cottages will have received such an extensive rehabilitation. The unveiling is the first viewing of the finished homes. Participating homebuilders are: Ryder Homes, Toll Brothers, Di Loreto Homes and Tanamera.

“A safe, clean and comfortable home is so important to the women in our program,” said Mari Hutchinson, CEO of STEP2. “While a woman is doing the hard work to continue the process of breaking the cycle of addiction and violence in her family, it is such a gift for her to be able to move into a newly remodeled cottage with her children. We are extremely grateful to be the recipient of the BAC2Gether project for the fifth year.”

For the past five years, the Builders Association Charity and northern Nevada homebuilders have adopted the cottages, built more than 20 years ago, providing much needed facelifts to the homes. It costs approximately $70,000 to renovate each cottage. This includes new paint, carpeting, appliances, furnishings, updating kitchens and bathrooms. STEP2 clients who move into the cottages with their families take the new furnishings when they leave.

About STEP2:

STEP2 is a comprehensive residential and out-patient treatment program that provides women struggling to overcome substance abuse disorders, poverty, and family violence the opportunity to rebuild their lives. Information about STEP2 is available on the company’s website and social media, which can be accessed via STEP2Reno.org.

About the Builders Association Charity (BAC):

“Giving BAC to the Community We Build” The Builders Association Charity strives to be a positive partner and influence in northern Nevada, and is continuously seeking new ways to improve the quality of life within our community. More information about BAC can be found on our website.

About The Builders Association:

The Builders Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting the community with the people who build it. Since 1956 we have been committed to educating and representing our membership and the building industry. Please visit our website for more information atthebuilders.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.