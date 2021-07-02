Local day spa unites Sparks community while giving back to Step 2 nonprofit (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

In recognition of Independence Day, new day spa, Etavele, is launching a campaign, United is Beautiful. Starting Thursday, July 1, 2021, this campaign aims to give back a percentage of each transaction to Step 2, a residential treatment program for women, through local giveback source, Gratis Gives, and feature Unite Beauty Products, that are sold at Etavele day spa.

“Elevating people around you is so important,” said owner Christa Berney. “This July 4th, we want to be a part of the national narrative of unity and bring that to our own community.”

The reverse spelling of Etavele is “elevate,” which reflects the spa’s core value of uplifting and encouraging people. With a passion to make everyone who visits the spa feel beautiful and appreciated, all Unite Beauty Products will be 10% off throughout the month of July.

“Everyone deserves to feel beautiful inside and out,” said Berney. “The 4th of July has always been a holiday aimed at coming together as a nation to create pride in our communities.”

Etavele has partnered with Step 2 with a goal to unite the local community in aiding those struggling with substance abuse. This campaign will help to raise awareness and support women in overcoming substance abuse and family struggles by providing counseling, transitional housing, family support and medical care.

“Connecting to each other and reaching out to make a difference to our neighbors matters to us,” said Berney. “We are committed to giving back to our community, which is why all Unite products will be 10% off. We hope to see you in this July!”

Please visit www.etavele.salon to view all spa and beauty services and learn more about Unite Beauty Products.

About Etavele

Etavele is a day spa, located in Sparks, NV, offering spa and beauty services to the local community. Some of the services include skin treatments, massage, hair & makeup, and manicures/pedicures. Before Etavele was created, Christa Berney was the owner of The SkinCare Girl in Sparks for almost a decade. There, she mastered her craft, continued her education and developed relationships with clients in the community. Christa designed this space for her existing clients so they could experience multiple services at the same location, a place that elevated the technicians and team members, the client experience, and the community. Etavele aims to donate $1 for each client appointment over the course of a month to the charity of a randomly selected client’s choice.

