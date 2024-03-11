Five events in Reno this week: Taiko, author readings and mountain oysters

This week, Reno has various events catering to book lovers, sports enthusiasts, and oodles of St. Patrick’s Day activities. The annual “testy festy” Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City occurs on Saturday. This week is also a good opportunity to check out local Taiko Tsurunokai drummers.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Be sure to confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes, cancellations, etc. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.
Editor’s picks
- 20 Years of Dragon-Riding in young adult fantasy with author Christopher Paolini. Join the library for a chat with storyteller and author Christopher Paolini about his return to the World of Eragon with Murtagh, a continuation of his fantasy novels. Registration is required.
- Death Strikes: Behind-the-Panels Local Author Event with Dave Maass. Join local author Dave Maass from 5-7 p.m. on March 14 for a behind-the-panels tour of “Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis,” a new anti-fascist, antiwar graphic novel based on an opera written in 1943 in the Terezin concentration camp.
- Leprechauns and Libations. Leprechauns and Libations is Catholic Charities’ annual St. Patrick’s Day-themed dinner and fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s poverty assistance programs.
- SaturYay! Reno Taiko Tsurunokai. Presented by Pioneer Center Youth Programs, Reno Taiko Tsurunokai brings the ancient art of Japanese Taiko drumming to the children of northern Nevada. Traditionally, Taiko drums have been used in warfare, martial arts, religious ceremonies, and festivals throughout Japan for over 1400 years.
- 33rd Annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry. Ready to have a ball or two? Put the 33rd Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and St. Patrick’s Day celebration in historic Virginia City on the top of your list – one of the largest, festive St. Patrick’s Day events in the West.