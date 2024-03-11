Five events in Reno this week: Taiko, author readings and mountain oysters

This week, Reno has various events catering to book lovers, sports enthusiasts, and oodles of St. Patrick’s Day activities. The annual “testy festy” Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City occurs on Saturday. This week is also a good opportunity to check out local Taiko Tsurunokai drummers.

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. The Wilbur D. May Center’s latest exhibit is part two of last year’s Expedition Dinosaur. It features fan-favorite stations and brand-new animatronics and experiences. This exhibit is not to be missed and makes for the perfect field trip or a way to spend a winter day.

Editor’s picks