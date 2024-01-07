22.3 F
Reno
Local musicians drop new music for holidays and the new year

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Vampirates photo by Juan, Two, Three Photography. Used with permisssion.

Local musicians and labels have released a handful of new music for the new year. Reno creatives continue producing quality releases, from jazz to punk to an “analog artifact” of a former madame at the Goldfield Cottontail Ranch. New releases below were announced either this year or late last year.

Dallas Smith and Susan Mazer
Dallas Smith and Susan Mazer

Mazer-Smith-Paul-Aller

Longtime Reno jazz musicians Susan Mazer and Dallas Smith collaborated on a new holiday album, “Joy For Our World,” with Erika Paul and David Aller. The digital release features “holiday pieces performed in a relaxed, jazzy style.” Check it out here

Kasey Christensen

Christensen is a relative newcomer to local music and shines with a new folk-inspired song and video. Her tune, “Get Found,” was written on a road trip to the California coast where Christensen camped out in her 88 VW Westy “and found inspiration in the freedom and the beauty surrounding her.” She’s joined by Gia Torcaso (bass), Joel Ackerson (mandolin), Kris Stosic (drums and percussion) and Andrew David Weber (organ). Weber also produced her video, while Ryan Kutz mixed the tune, and Joel Wanasek mastered the song. Catch her around town. She plays often with another talent, Liam Kyle Cahill.

Spike McGuire

“Folk King” Spike McGuire needs no introduction. But he recorded his latest live release at Good Luck Macbeth Theater. It is available on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download. From the release notes: “On the rich spectrum of folk music, McGuire resides decidedly closer to Pete Seger than Peter, Paul, and Mary and has spent the last decade and a half drawing  parallels between the ethos of punk rock and the spirit of folk music by building community and engaging  listeners with his message.” The album can be found here. Bonus points: He toured rural Nevada to promote the record.

Sophie Woodhouse

Sophie Woodhouse offers up an ethereal five-song single over at Spotify. She’s also on Bandcamp, where she describes herself as having “ghostly sounds, siren songs and lullabies.

Dave Masud

The talented multi-instrumentalist Dave Masud released a video for his single “Chrysalis.” He plays everything and sings. It starts slow and bumps up into heavy indie rock territory. He is joined by his spouse, Jenni, on vocals. “’Chrysalis’ is about the joys and the griefs of losing and gaining the people closest to us, and the love that remains throughout.” Find him on Bandcamp.

Vampirates

“Public service” punkers Vampirates, who have been a band for 20 years, are releasing a new song every month for a year, guitarist/vocalist Chris Fox said. Dave Masud (above) is their drummer. Their first single is 32 seconds long. Here’s the video:

Madame Beverly Harrel

Ghost State Records sent me one of the most killer vinyl packages I’ve ever seen (and I have a lot of colored vinyl): “Coming My Way,” an “analog artifact” from 1976. Harrell ran the Goldfield Cottontail Ranch, which closed in 2004 and burned down in 2022

The brothel is no longer, but its memory has been revived with this re-release. The LP package is beautiful and should be a historic Nevada treasure. According to Ghost State, the recording was “originally available in the brothel gift shop and mail order catalog, along with adult book shops in Las Vegas 150 miles to the south; the record contains stories told my Madame Harrell, as well as recordings made inside the brothel during her weekly classes educating her working girls on providing a classy and memorable experience to all who walked through her doors.” 

This record is a must-have for anyone obsessed with the history of the Silver State. The release is remastered and pressed onto parlor-smoke colored vinyl with lengthy liner notes by “Nevada explorer ‘Wonderhussy’ Sarah Jane Woodall.” Portions of sales are being donated to Nevada historical preservation organizations. 

Get the record here: https://ghoststaterecords.com/artist/beverly_harrell/

"Coming My Way" is a re-release of Madame Beverly Harrel's recordings from the Cottontail Ranch. Image: Ghost State Records.
“Coming My Way” is a re-release of Madame Beverly Harrel’s recordings from the Cottontail Ranch. Image: Ghost State Records.
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

