Top five reader opinions of 2023

Social media is a cesspool of stunted thinking,unneccessarily heightened antagonism and a seeming inability to mull verifiable information. As a community news website, we do, however, appreciate thoughtful commentary, and many of our readers in 2023 gave us just that.

Our opinion columns have some requirements we strive to stick with: They must be based on factual information, not speculation or dodgy sources, and in general, they should focus on the matter at hand and not devolve into the kind of personal attacks so common on social networks. We find civility is accessible to everyone, and many appreciate commentary not based on jingoistic screeds affirming whatever political talking head believes should be the order of the day.

With that in mind, we welcome thoughtful, local opinion submissions. Head to the form here to submit one. A handful of reader submissions garnered interest in 2023.

A teacher leaves her chosen profession

In a heart-wrenching column, Tiffany Kress told the community why she was leaving public education and her childhood dream of being a teacher. Unruly students were primarily to blame.

“The disrespectful behaviors we are seeing in our halls and our classrooms are unfathomable,” she wrote. “Imagine teaching a class, and a student chucks an orange juice into your classroom, hitting a student on the head. “Or asking a high school student to stop screaming in the hallways, jumping on vending machines, and blasting their Bluetooth speaker at 7:15 a.m. just to be called a ‘bitch’ and told to ‘go fuck yourself.’ Or being harassed and stalked online by a student who wants to get revenge from behind a computer screen.”

Yikes. I’m walking away from my childhood dream of being a teacher (opinion)

Cycling still risky in Reno

Bike activist Ky Plaskon penned two columns this year, and both were centered on making public roadways, particularly for cyclists. His point is well taken: Riding a bike in the Biggest Little City is like rolling the dice, but with your life being the gamble. Too many cyclists die on local roadways, some by their negligence and others through no fault of their own.

“As a community, we should be rewarding healthy and clean biking and walking, and protecting our most vulnerable people. Instead, we are punishing them with deadly conditions,” Plakson wrote. His columns focused on how better, more thoughtful infrastructure improves safety, and some of those fixes could be relatively easy to make. OPINION: Death of cyclist shows snow mismanagement Opinion: Downtown Reno needs safety first, not lounge chairs

City responsible for homeless shelter’s neglect

The City of Reno’s track record for responsible property management leaves much to be desired. Consider the ever-vacant Lear Theater. By its own admission, the city does not have enough resources to care for its parks adequately. It was, therefore, not a surprise the swiftly abandoned Record Street homeless shelter, funded by a local foundation, became toxic and uninhabitable.

Also not surprising is the lack of candor from city officials as to why. There have yet to be any attempts to communicate plans for the property. Public records show it was considered as housing for Tesla employees at one point, after 400 or so moved from the shelter to the Nevada Cares Campus in 2021. Ilya Arbatman took the city to task and speculated the facility could become a “brewery district developer’s vulturous plaything.”

“It seems clear they have been running these buildings into the ground and shirking obvious maintenance and repairs with one primary, although unstated, intent: to sell the CAC and abandon responsibility for any homeless services permanently,” he wrote. Opinion: City responsible for homeless shelter’s neglect, damage

Aiazzi sounds the alarm on the city’s new stormwater utility tax/fee

The City of Reno’s long-simmering plan for a new tax—as former City Manager Andrew Clinger called it—finally got a hearing in December. Opposition was expressed because the city’s plans failed to consider myriad factors. The University of Nevada, Reno and Washoe County School District opposed the city’s proposed stormwater utility fee in the form presented to the City Council.

Former City Council member Dave Aiazzi was early to the party, though. He expressed concerns back in February, particularly over the growing amount residents would be charged. He also noted his queries were ignored by council members.

“I do have some questions about the fee amount that staff is recommending to the Reno City Council. I have sent these same comments to the Council and, as yet, have had no replies,” he said. Stormwater utility is coming. Is it too much? (opinion)

Moving public comment to the end of county meetings, though legal and a practice also enacted by the school board, was done to make the meetings more efficient. Numerous public commenters have actively disrupted local government meetings. That meant others had to wait well after a meeting had started before actual agenda items could be considered, sometimes for hours. Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, who as board chair could set the agenda, was called “undemocratic” by local commenter Thomas Daly when she moved the public comment period.

While we disagree that a board chair taking permissible liberties with agendas is “undemocratic” (it’s actually a feature), he nevertheless raised important points about participatory democracy.