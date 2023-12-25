This year in images: Our favorite photos of 2023

49.2 F
The X Fest was held to honor the life of Oliver X, who died in 2023. X was a visionary and community champion. Image: Eric Marks
Editor’s note: It’s become our annual custom to spotlight our top stories and photos as the year draws to a close. It’s also time for us to discuss how we feel about these reports. 

In the last days of 2023, we’re spotlighting the top reader opinions, our favorite photos of the year, the communicator of the year, and, lastly, our top 10 stories in 2023. For the first time this year, we have also added what we consider to be the most underreported stories in 2023. These articles are being published daily in the remainder of 2023 as we take some desperately needed time off. 

Lastly, in some of these stories, we note our region’s lack of adequate news coverage. If you can, please consider donating to support our reporting efforts, becoming a paying subscriber or choosing a digital advertising package to promote your brand or event. 

Thank you for reading, and happy new year.

Winning seven awards this year made us proud, but Cesar Lopez and Ty O’Neis winning the Society for Professional Journalist’s (Las Vegas Chapter) first-place award for spot news photography in November had us on cloud nine. 

We strive to have quality photography as part of our reporting packages, and there are dozens of standout images from the past year we are sharing again. Please enjoy some of the great photojournalism by Mark Hernandez, Nick McCabe, Bob Conrad, Cesar Lopez, Michelle Dumont, Mary Claire Boucher, Eric Marks and Michael Smyth. They work hard and don’t get paid nearly enough.

Click the first image to scroll the gallery with larger images and captions.

The X Fest was held to honor the life of Oliver X, who died in 2023. X was a visionary and community champion. Image: Eric Marks
