Doctors, volunteers, and Reno Aces team for free skin cancer screening May 7 (sponsored)

Local dermatologist Dr. Whitney Hovenic is on a crusade to help as many Nevadans as possible to prevent skin cancer and find skin cancers early when they’re easiest to treat. She’s so dedicated, in fact, that on May 7 she and her colleagues will be performing FREE skin checks for anyone in the community at the “Biggest Little Skin Cancer Screening,” from 4-7 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Dr. Hovenic has lined up many of her colleagues who will also provide skin checks at the event, multiplying the number of people they can screen in the three-hour event. Nevada Cancer Coalition, the Reno Aces, the City of Reno, and others are also partnering on the event, which has been timed to fall near the start of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Whitney Hovenic, MD, Image: Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute

“Anyone who has skin can get skin cancer, and with more than 300 days of sunshine here in the Truckee Meadows, we have a little higher risk of developing skin cancer if we’re not extra vigilant with sunscreen or other preventive measures,” Dr. Hovenic said. “The great thing is that if we find abnormal growths and cancerous lesions early, we can easily treat them, sometimes right in the office.”

The May 7 skin check event is completely free for anyone to attend, but skin checks will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis. Depending on how many people come to get checked, registrations may end at 6:30 p.m. so doctors can wrap up the final checks by 7 p.m.

Those who attend should wear loose-fitting clothing so doctors can easily check sun-exposed skin, such as the neck, arms, legs, and back. Organizers encourage people who work or spend a lot of time outdoors, such as landscapers, first responders, construction workers, and outdoor athletes, to attend. However, anyone who hasn’t had a skin check or has a spot they’d like to check out should also come tp the event.

Those who get checked can also enjoy snacks and drinks from a Reno Aces food vendor and receive a sun safety swag bag with free sunscreen and a handy reference guide for spotting suspicious moles.

“We are thrilled to host a free skin cancer screening at Greater Nevada Field as part of our partnership with the Nevada Cancer Coalition and ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Reno Aces General Manager and COO Chris Phillips. “This initiative aligns with the Reno Aces’ broader efforts to promote awareness and proactive health measures among our fans and neighbors.”

Attendees can park for free in the Parking Garage next to the stadium located on Ballpark Lane and enter Greater Nevada Field through the Rotunda Gate on Evans Avenue.

