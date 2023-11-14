64.4 F
This Is Reno wins top journalism awards in statewide competitions

Photojournalists Ty O'neil and Cesar Lopez won first place awards for breaking news photography. Bob Conrad / THIS IS RENO.
LAS VEGAS – This Is Reno won in seven categories this year in the Nevada Press Association and Las Vegas chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists awards competitions. The online news source took first place for breaking news photography in the SPJ’s Battle Born Journalism Awards contest on Saturday.

Cesar Lopez and Ty O’Neil both photographed the downtown Reno protests that erupted after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. 

“This portfolio captured the outrage, anger and, yes, humor of crowds pouring into the streets following the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling,” judges from Los Angeles Press Club wrote of their work.

O’Neil is now a visual journalist with the Associated Press, and Lopez is co-host of the Up In The Mix Reno podcast.

This Is Reno’s reporting was also recognized for coverage of Truckee Meadows Community College’s lawsuits, Keolis and the Regional Transportation Commission coordinating responses to the three strikes in 2021, feature photography and spot news videography.

Earlier this year, This Is Reno won two awards in the Nevada Press Association’s “Better Newspapers” contest for video reporting and coverage of underserved communities.

The list of 2023 awards: 

  1. Spot News Reporting – Still Photography, First Place, Cesar Lopez and Ty O’Neil: “Hundreds take over downtown Reno to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade”
  2. Reporting Using Public Records, Third Place, Bob Conrad: “Records show Keolis and Washoe RTC closely coordinated responses to bus strikes”
  3. Spot News Reporting–Written Journalism, Third Place, Bob Conrad: “New lawsuit filed against TMCC administrators”
  4. Spot News Reporting – Video Photography, Second Place, Bob Conrad: “Remembrance Run raises awareness of  Stewart, native boarding schools”
  5. Feature Reporting – Still Photography, Third Place, Eric Marks: “Helter Shelter: What happened to Reno’s bomb shelters?”
  6. Coverage of Underserved Communities, Urban – Second Place, Bob Conrad: “Remembrance Run raises awareness of  Stewart, native boarding schools”
  7. Video Program or Series – Third Place, Bob Conrad: “‘Be our voice’: Iranian-Americans seek support form Reno community”

“This Is Reno has no full-time employees, we are small and scrappy, but the work of our crew, as has been demonstrated in recent years, competes and wins on state and national levels,” Publisher Bob Conrad, said. “I’m continually amazed at how our folks win by simply showing up and helping to tell our community’s stories.”

